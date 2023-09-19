Panthers place Shaq Thompson on IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew linebacker Shaq Thompson was going to be out for what's likely the rest of the year, so they did the official paperwork Tuesday.

The Panthers placed the team captain on injured reserve, making him the third starter and fifth player to hit that list since the start of the regular season. He has already had surgery on a broken fibula, and is expected to miss the entire season.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) were placed on IR last week. Horn is expected to return this year, though Christensen is not.