Panthers place Shaq Thompson on IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers knew linebacker Shaq Thompson was going to be out for what's likely the rest of the year, so they did the official paperwork Tuesday.
The Panthers placed the team captain on injured reserve, making him the third starter and fifth player to hit that list since the start of the regular season. He has already had surgery on a broken fibula, and is expected to miss the entire season.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) were placed on IR last week. Horn is expected to return this year, though Christensen is not.
The Panthers also put outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. and tight end Stephen Sullivan on IR in Week 1.
The Panthers currently have two available spots on the 53-man roster after the move with Thompson on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the Panthers released veteran safety Eric Rowe from the practice squad and signed safety Matthias Farley to fill that spot.
Rowe was in camp with the Panthers all offseason and released in cuts to the initial 53.
The 31-year-old Farley, a native Charlottean (Charlotte Christian High School), has been in the league since 2016. Initially with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, Farley has also spent time with the Colts, Jets, Titans, and Raiders.
