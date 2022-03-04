Panthers restructure Taylor Moton's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Friday, as they prepare to head into free agency.
The team restructured the contract of right tackle Taylor Moton, clearing a considerable chunk of space under the cap for next year.
Moton still makes the same money, but the accounting move allows them to prorate some cap space into future years.
The Panthers have already re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu, Ian Thomas, and J.J. Jansen, and have 19 other unrestricted free agents.
Teams can begin negotiating with other team's free agents on March 14, and the league year begins on March 16, at which point teams can sign players and execute trades.
