Panthers restructure Taylor Moton's contract

Mar 04, 2022 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Taylor Moton

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Friday, as they prepare to head into free agency.

The team restructured the contract of right tackle Taylor Moton﻿, clearing a considerable chunk of space under the cap for next year.

Moton still makes the same money, but the accounting move allows them to prorate some cap space into future years.

The Panthers have already re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu﻿, Ian Thomas﻿, and J.J. Jansen﻿, and have 19 other unrestricted free agents.

Teams can begin negotiating with other team's free agents on March 14, and the league year begins on March 16, at which point teams can sign players and execute trades.

Taylor Moton through the years

View the best photos of tackle Taylor Moton from 2017-22 with the Carolina Panthers.

72 Taylor Moton
1 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Taylor Moton
2 / 43
72 Taylor Moton
3 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
72 Taylor Moton
4 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
5 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
6 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
7 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
8 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
9 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
10 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
11 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
12 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
13 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd
72 Taylor Moton
14 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
15 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd
72 Taylor Moton
16 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
17 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
18 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
19 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
20 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
21 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
22 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
23 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
24 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
25 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Jensen Larson 1Dx
72 Taylor Moton
26 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
27 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
28 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
72 Taylor Moton
29 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
30 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
31 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
32 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
33 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
34 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
35 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
36 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
72 Taylor Moton
37 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
38 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
39 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
40 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
41 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
42 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
72 Taylor Moton
43 / 43

72 Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising