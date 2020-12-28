Rapid Reactions: Panthers win at Washington, 20-13

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers aren't playing for draft position.

And for a change, they stitched together enough moments of competence to win a football game.

Carolina made Washington wait for a chance to clinch the NFC East title with a 20-13 road win.

The Panthers had lost eight of their last nine games for many reasons, and there were hints of those reasons evident Sunday. But they did enough to win against a team that was ostensibly trying.

The Football Team could have wrapped up a playoff spot, but they looked like a team that was rebuilding (and honestly, they still are). They turned the ball over six times, including four in the first half alone.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was not good, in a week during which he was fined and stripped of his team captaincy for violating COVID protocols.

Haskins was 14-of-28 for 154 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble, and was pulled for former Panthers backup Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter.

Improving to 5-10 won't get the Panthers into playoff contention, and it might drop them a few spots in the draft order. But head coach Matt Rhule has preached for weeks that he wants his team to learn how to win games in December, and this was at least a start.