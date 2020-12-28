Rapid Reactions: Panthers win at Washington, 20-13

Dec 27, 2020 at 07:07 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Rapid Reactions Week 16
Carolyn Kaster/AP

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers aren't playing for draft position.

And for a change, they stitched together enough moments of competence to win a football game.

Carolina made Washington wait for a chance to clinch the NFC East title with a 20-13 road win.

The Panthers had lost eight of their last nine games for many reasons, and there were hints of those reasons evident Sunday. But they did enough to win against a team that was ostensibly trying.

The Football Team could have wrapped up a playoff spot, but they looked like a team that was rebuilding (and honestly, they still are). They turned the ball over six times, including four in the first half alone.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was not good, in a week during which he was fined and stripped of his team captaincy for violating COVID protocols.

Haskins was 14-of-28 for 154 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble, and was pulled for former Panthers backup Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter.

Improving to 5-10 won't get the Panthers into playoff contention, and it might drop them a few spots in the draft order. But head coach Matt Rhule has preached for weeks that he wants his team to learn how to win games in December, and this was at least a start.

They're still far from where they need to be. But for a day, it was the kind of object lesson Rhule needs to make sure people remember that process matters when the results aren't there.

SAMUEL SHINES

Pending unrestricted free agent made the most of a little more national attention, with another standout performance.

Samuel finished the game with a career highs in rushing (52), receiving (106) and scrimmage yards (158).

He also had a career-best 45-yard rush, the longest run of the year for the Panthers (eclipsing the 28-yarder by Jeremy Chinn on a fake punt against the Falcons).

All that could be pricing him out of a return to Carolina, but Samuel has proven his value this year, on a team which also features a pair of 1,000-yard receivers.

YOUNG MAKES HIS CASE

Washington defensive end Chase Young was already the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year, and Sunday's game likely cemented that.

Young had a strip-sack-fumble, and forced an interception by hitting Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s arm (which was initially ruled a fumble by the scorers in Washington, despite the fact the ball flew downfield and was caught in mid-air).

Chinn's had a very good season, but even in a losing effort, the higher draft pick and bigger name showed why he's likely going to take the award.

DEPTH AN ISSUE

Trent Scott started for injured left tackle Russell Okung again, but Scott wasn't able to finish the game.

He left with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Michael Schofield replaced him at left tackle and struggled with Young.

The Panthers are thin on the offensive line, and there's not enough time to bring in reinforcements, so things could be interesting up front for the finale next week against the Saints.

Action Photos: Carolina at Washington

View game action photos of Carolina's Week 16 game at Washington.

E_Image from iOS (22)_1
1 / 56
E_Image from iOS (44)_1
2 / 56
E_Image from iOS (11)_1
3 / 56
E_Image from iOS (30)
4 / 56
E_Image from iOS (45)
5 / 56
E_Image from iOS (37)
6 / 56
E_Image from iOS (42)
7 / 56
E_Image from iOS (39)
8 / 56
E_Image from iOS (32)
9 / 56
E_Image from iOS (35)
10 / 56
E_Image from iOS (25)
11 / 56
E_Image from iOS (28)
12 / 56
E_Image from iOS (27)
13 / 56
E_Image from iOS (41)
14 / 56
E_Image from iOS (21)
15 / 56
E_Image from iOS (31)
16 / 56
E_Image from iOS (44)
17 / 56
E_Image from iOS (24)
18 / 56
E_Image from iOS (3)_1
19 / 56
E_Image from iOS (47)
20 / 56
E_Image from iOS (10)_1
21 / 56
E_Image from iOS_1
22 / 56
E_Image from iOS (5)
23 / 56
E_Image from iOS (53)
24 / 56
E_Image from iOS (51)
25 / 56
E_Image from iOS (7)_1
26 / 56
E_Image from iOS (49)
27 / 56
E_Image from iOS (55)
28 / 56
E_Image from iOS (6)_1
29 / 56
Curtis Samuel
30 / 56
E_Image from iOS (1)_1
31 / 56
E_Image from iOS (50)
32 / 56
E_Image from iOS (52)
33 / 56
E_Image from iOS (13)_1
34 / 56
E_Image from iOS (14)_1
35 / 56
E_Image from iOS (18)_1
36 / 56
E_Image from iOS (24)_1
37 / 56
E_Image from iOS (17)_1
38 / 56
E_Image from iOS (16)_1
39 / 56
E_Image from iOS (20)_1
40 / 56
E_Image from iOS (21)_1
41 / 56
E_Image from iOS (30)_1
42 / 56
E_Image from iOS (17)_1
43 / 56
E_Image from iOS (33)_1
44 / 56
E_Image from iOS (45)_1
45 / 56
E_Image from iOS (39)_1
46 / 56
E_Image from iOS (43)_1
47 / 56
E_Image from iOS (41)_1
48 / 56
E_Image from iOS (25)_1
49 / 56
E_Image from iOS (38)_1
50 / 56
E_Image from iOS (37)_1
51 / 56
E_Image from iOS (27)_1
52 / 56
E_Image from iOS (28)_1
53 / 56
E_Image from iOS (42)_1
54 / 56
E_Image from iOS (32)_1
55 / 56
E_Image from iOS (34)_1
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers general manager search update

The team began the process Monday by requesting permission to interview three candidates, one of whom interviewed for the job in 2021.
news

Panthers coaching search update

The search for the next head coach began Monday, with the team asking permission to interview candidates.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
news

Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

The move allows them to hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason for the first time since prior to the 2002 season.
news

Snap Counts: Week 18 vs. Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the season-ending loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Defense hopes to get a chance to run it back

Most of the key parts of a side that kept the Panthers in almost every game should return next year, and those players hope to build on the work they put in this season.
news

Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are set

The team will have nine home games next year, including matchups with the Cowboys and Chiefs, along with the Bengals and Chargers.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season finale against the Bucs.
news

It's too soon for the lessons of Bryce Young's rookie year

In the moments after a brutal season-ending loss, the Panthers' rookie quarterback admitted he hasn't had time to reflect on the scope of the year, though others have.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
Advertising