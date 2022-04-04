Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westry

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another young cornerback Monday, signing Chris Westry to a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old Westry spent last season with the Ravens, after his first two years with the Cowboys. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent.
The 6-foot-4, 199-pounder adds another cornerback with length, fitting the profile for the kind of defense the Panthers want to play.
Westry played in six games for the Ravens last year and started in two, after being activated from injured reserve in November. He finished the year with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.
While it's a low-key move, it's similar in spirit to last year's addition of linebacker Frankie Luvu, who wasn't tendered by the Jets as a restricted free agent. Luvu became a key piece on defense and special teams in 2021, and was given a two-year extension in February.
The Panthers brought back free agent Donte Jackson and veteran Rashaan Melvin to go with their young core, and Westry gives them another option in a deep secondary that has been identified as one of the team's early strengths.
Westry played with Baltimore in 2021 and Dallas in 2020.