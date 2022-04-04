Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westry

Apr 04, 2022 at 10:53 AM
Darin Gantt
Chris Westry

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another young cornerback Monday, signing ﻿Chris Westry﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old Westry spent last season with the Ravens, after his first two years with the Cowboys. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pounder adds another cornerback with length, fitting the profile for the kind of defense the Panthers want to play.

Westry played in six games for the Ravens last year and started in two, after being activated from injured reserve in November. He finished the year with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.

While it's a low-key move, it's similar in spirit to last year's addition of linebacker Frankie Luvu﻿, who wasn't tendered by the Jets as a restricted free agent. Luvu became a key piece on defense and special teams in 2021, and was given a two-year extension in February.

The Panthers brought back free agent Donte Jackson and veteran Rashaan Melvin to go with their young core, and Westry gives them another option in a deep secondary that has been identified as one of the team's early strengths.

Photos of Chris Westry through the years

Westry played with Baltimore in 2021 and Dallas in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) stands on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Baltimore won 37-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
1 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) stands on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Baltimore won 37-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chris Westry (31) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
2 / 10

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chris Westry (31) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) in action during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
3 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) in action during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) in action during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) in action during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) plays against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
6 / 10

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) plays against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chris Westry (39) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (81) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
7 / 10

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chris Westry (39) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (81) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
8 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
9 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
10 / 10

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
