Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westry

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another young cornerback Monday, signing ﻿Chris Westry﻿ to a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old Westry spent last season with the Ravens, after his first two years with the Cowboys. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pounder adds another cornerback with length, fitting the profile for the kind of defense the Panthers want to play.

Westry played in six games for the Ravens last year and started in two, after being activated from injured reserve in November. He finished the year with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.