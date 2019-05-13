Panthers sign tryout tight end following rookie minicamp

May 13, 2019 at 10:42 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

ethan_wolf_rookiecamp

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have added one of their invited tryouts to the 90-man roster, signing tight end Ethan Wolf to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder Wolf was an undrafted rookie out of the University of Tennessee in 2018 who spent his offseason with the Titans and part of the regular season on the Packers' practice squad.

He was among 12 tryouts at this past weekend's rookie minicamp.

Wolf was a consistent four-year contributor at Tennessee, finishing his career with 91 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns. During his senior season, Wolf passed Jason Witten for fourth most receiving yards for a tight end in program history. He finished his career ranked third in receiving yards and second in catches among tight ends in school history.

The Panthers now have 89 players on their 90-man roster.

Rookie Minicamp: Saturday practice photos

View photos from the final day of the 2019 rookie minicamp in Charlotte.

news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.

news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

The former Raiders and Rams linebacker gives them another versatile part on defense.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Donte Jackson

The former second-round pick has 12 career interceptions with Carolina.

news

Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

The former Ravens starter is coming on a one-year deal, another addition for the offensive line.

news

Panthers agree to terms with punter Johnny Hekker

The NFL's All-Decade punter of the 2010s joins on a three-year deal, strengthening their special teams.

news

Panthers extend wide receiver DJ Moore

The team gave the 2018 first-rounder a new four-year deal, to reward him for his consistent excellence.

news

Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

Corbett started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021, helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Matt Ioannidis

The former Washington defensive tackle adds some interior pressure to the line.

news

Panthers restructure Robby Anderson's contract

They added some salary cap flexibility, as they continue to make a number of moves.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

The former Jaguars linebacker has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chiefs, and adds to a thin position.

