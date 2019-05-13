Panthers sign tryout tight end following rookie minicamp

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have added one of their invited tryouts to the 90-man roster, signing tight end Ethan Wolf to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder Wolf was an undrafted rookie out of the University of Tennessee in 2018 who spent his offseason with the Titans and part of the regular season on the Packers' practice squad.

He was among 12 tryouts at this past weekend's rookie minicamp.

Wolf was a consistent four-year contributor at Tennessee, finishing his career with 91 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns. During his senior season, Wolf passed Jason Witten for fourth most receiving yards for a tight end in program history. He finished his career ranked third in receiving yards and second in catches among tight ends in school history.