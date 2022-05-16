Panthers update veteran jersey numbers

May 16, 2022 at 02:01 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have updated the official roster with jersey numbers for returning veterans and this spring's new free agent signings.

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will now wear No. 3, after sporting No. 11 after the last two seasons in Carolina.

Free agent receivers Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts will be Nos. 17 and 18, respectively, while running back D'Onta Foreman will be No. 33.

Punter Johnny Hekker will wear No. 6 and quarterback P.J. Walker moves to No. 11, among a few other changes.

See below for the full list of updated jersey numbers and click here to view the Panthers roster as it currently stands.

NumberNamePosition
3Robbie AndersonWR
6Johnny HekkerP
11P.J. WalkerQB
17Rashard HigginsWR
18Andre RobertsWR
20Xavier WoodsS
24CJ HendersonCB
32Darius BradwellRB
33D'Onta ForemanRB
39Chris WestryCB
43Jared ScottTE
54Daviyon NixonDT
55Cory LittletonLB
56Bradley BozemanC
57Damien WilsonLB
63Austin CorbettG
67Wyatt MillerT
91Joe JacksonDE
99Matt IoannidisDT

