Panthers update veteran jersey numbers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have updated the official roster with jersey numbers for returning veterans and this spring's new free agent signings.

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will now wear No. 3, after sporting No. 11 after the last two seasons in Carolina.

Free agent receivers Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts will be Nos. 17 and 18, respectively, while running back D'Onta Foreman will be No. 33.

Punter Johnny Hekker will wear No. 6 and quarterback P.J. Walker moves to No. 11, among a few other changes.