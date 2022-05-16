Panthers update veteran jersey numbers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have updated the official roster with jersey numbers for returning veterans and this spring's new free agent signings.
Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will now wear No. 3, after sporting No. 11 after the last two seasons in Carolina.
Free agent receivers Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts will be Nos. 17 and 18, respectively, while running back D'Onta Foreman will be No. 33.
Punter Johnny Hekker will wear No. 6 and quarterback P.J. Walker moves to No. 11, among a few other changes.
See below for the full list of updated jersey numbers and click here to view the Panthers roster as it currently stands.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|3
|Robbie Anderson
|WR
|6
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|11
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|17
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|18
|Andre Roberts
|WR
|20
|Xavier Woods
|S
|24
|CJ Henderson
|CB
|32
|Darius Bradwell
|RB
|33
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|39
|Chris Westry
|CB
|43
|Jared Scott
|TE
|54
|Daviyon Nixon
|DT
|55
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|56
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|57
|Damien Wilson
|LB
|63
|Austin Corbett
|G
|67
|Wyatt Miller
|T
|91
|Joe Jackson
|DE
|99
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
View photos from the Panthers second day of rookie minicamp at the Atrium Health practice fields.