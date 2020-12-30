Panthers vs. Saints Game Preview

The Saints come to Carolina needing a win to potentially secure the NFC's top seed and a first-round playoff bye. A New Orleans win, along with a Packers loss and Seahawks win, would create a three-way tie for first, which would fall the Saints' way.

Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a game where he tied the NFL record for rushing touchdowns with six against the Vikings. Ranked first in the NFL with 21 total touchdowns, Kamara needs just one more score to break the Saints' franchise record, and he can climb into the top 5 of the NFL record book for total touchdowns in a single season.