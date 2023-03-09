Perspectives from NFL team presidents on International Women's Day

Their day started with meeting Panthers' staff at the stadium. Coleman and Morgan held a meet-and-greet with introductions and mingled with staff in The Vault.

Coleman said she and Morgan have kept in touch since the two started serving in their roles last year. Coleman spent eight years with the Panthers as the team's director of finance before her promotion to chief financial officer in 2019 and president in 2022. Morgan, a Las Vegas native and attorney, was the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the first African American City Attorney in the State of Nevada.

"It is so important," Coleman said when asked about the significance of female visibility in the NFL. "That's why I read (Morgan's) whole bio to the team, because everyone needs to hear what great things she's done, but also to inspire men and women that, 'Look, you can do this.' It's hard work. It's determination, and it's something anyone can do."

Morgan said she carries the responsibility to be a visible model for young women and girls who seek out the opportunity to work in professional sports. During the event at Quail Hollow, Morgan shared a story about a family of Raiders fans she met with a young daughter who said she aspired to "run the team" one day.

"It's bigger than us, right?" Morgan said. "Every single thing that we do, whether it be for the Panthers or for the Raiders, it's about the legacy you leave not only for your team, but hopefully making your communities and people around you just want to have more hope, opportunity, and hopefully, more options."

Coleman shared Morgan's sentiment and said she seeks to influence women working in sports positively.