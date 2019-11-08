Pickin' It: Panthers at Packers

Quarterback Kyle Allen subtly categorized Sunday's game at Green Bay as one the Panthers "aren't supposed to win."
This week's "Pickin' It" chart explains why.
All the experts expect the Packers to bounce back from their Week 9 loss against the Chargers with a win over Carolina at Lambeau Field.
We'll see what the Panthers have to say about that.
*Certain picks are tabulated using consensus among media outlet's staff
Sources: NFL.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, SB Nation, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports.