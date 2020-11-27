Pickin' It: Panthers at Vikings

The Panthers head to Minnesota looking to string consecutive wins against the NFC North, while the Vikings try to get back on track after a loss to Dallas.
This week, the experts give the Vikings the edge at home.
*Certain picks are tabulated using consensus among media outlet's staff
Sources: NFL.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, SB Nation (no picks), Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports.
The Panthers are 6-9 all-time against the Vikings, with a 3-2 record at home and 3-7 record on the road.