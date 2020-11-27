Pickin' It: Panthers at Vikings

Nov 27, 2020 at 09:24 AM

The Panthers head to Minnesota looking to string consecutive wins against the NFC North, while the Vikings try to get back on track after a loss to Dallas.

This week, the experts give the Vikings the edge at home.

*Certain picks are tabulated using consensus among media outlet's staff

Sources: NFL.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, SB Nation (no picks), Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports.

Panthers vs. Vikings Through the Years

The Panthers are 6-9 all-time against the Vikings, with a 3-2 record at home and 3-7 record on the road.

Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) and his teammates celebrate as they take the field with less than two minutes left in the game when the Minnesota Vikings failed to convert on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 in Minneapolis. The Panthers beat the Vikings 21-14.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) and his teammates celebrate as they take the field with less than two minutes left in the game when the Minnesota Vikings failed to convert on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 in Minneapolis. The Panthers beat the Vikings 21-14.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

TOM OLMSCHEID/2002 AP
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Players huddle on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Players huddle on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, walks off the field with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, walks off the field with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, right, meets with Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson following an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. The Panthers defeated the Vikings 35-10. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, right, meets with Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson following an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. The Panthers defeated the Vikings 35-10. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during an NFL football game Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during an NFL football game Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) slides into the end zone during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) slides into the end zone during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford, left, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford, left, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen tries to break the tackle of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen tries to break the tackle of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the ball over the Minnesota Vikings' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the ball over the Minnesota Vikings' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP2011
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scores a touchdown on a 7-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scores a touchdown on a 7-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2011 file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The man teammates call "Big Money" is living up to his $76.5 million contract so far with seven sacks and several other big plays for the Panthers (2-6) and is looking to build on his growing reputation as an impact player in the second half of the season. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2011 file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The man teammates call "Big Money" is living up to his $76.5 million contract so far with seven sacks and several other big plays for the Panthers (2-6) and is looking to build on his growing reputation as an impact player in the second half of the season. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Nell Redmond/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah (39) during the fourth quarter of Vikings' 24-21 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah (39) during the fourth quarter of Vikings' 24-21 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2011
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2009, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Jimmy Kennedy (73) in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings were only 4-4 on the road in the regular season, the worst among NFC playoff teams and any of the four remaining contenders. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2009, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Jimmy Kennedy (73) in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings were only 4-4 on the road in the regular season, the worst among NFC playoff teams and any of the four remaining contenders. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2011. Minnesota won 24-21. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2011. Minnesota won 24-21. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) hands off during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) hands off during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre, right, talks with Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad after an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre, right, talks with Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad after an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) lthrows against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) lthrows against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts after a Minnesota Vikings holding penalty in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts after a Minnesota Vikings holding penalty in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) staggers into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) staggers into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers Charles Godfrey, center, and Thomas Davis, top, during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers Charles Godfrey, center, and Thomas Davis, top, during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Tom Olmscheid/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen (69) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. Moore fumbled the ball but the Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen (69) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. Moore fumbled the ball but the Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for 6 yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for 6 yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings' Lance Johnstone (51) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings' Lance Johnstone (51) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme passes during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme passes during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Tom Olmscheid/2008 AP
Jeremy Chinn with a Defensive Touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Minnesota Vikings' Daunte Culpepper (11) reacts after he was hit during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. Culpepper left the game with a sprained knee. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Minnesota Vikings' Daunte Culpepper (11) reacts after he was hit during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. Culpepper left the game with a sprained knee. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Fred Smoot (27) after a catch during the second quarter,Sunday Oct. 30, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Fred Smoot (27) after a catch during the second quarter,Sunday Oct. 30, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Minnesota Vikings running back Chester Taylor, center, is brought down after a two-yard gain by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, top, Chris Draft, left, in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Vikings running back Chester Taylor, center, is brought down after a two-yard gain by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, top, Chris Draft, left, in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

JIM MONE/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Jonathan Stewart runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Jonathan Stewart runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jonathan Stewart goes up for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Jonathan Stewart goes up for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jeremy Chinn celebrates
Harrison Barden
Cam Newton carries the football against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Cam Newton carries the football against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Kawann Short sacks the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Kawann Short sacks the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Vernon Butler and Luke Kuechly make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Vernon Butler and Luke Kuechly make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers pressures the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Julius Peppers pressures the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Cam Newton passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Cam Newton passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Devin Funchess scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Devin Funchess scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton and the Panthers line up in the red zone during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Cam Newton and the Panthers line up in the red zone during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Mario Addison rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Mario Addison rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Mario Addison makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Mario Addison makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
