Pickin' It: Panthers at Vikings

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)