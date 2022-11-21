Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 at Baltimore

C Bradley Bozeman

(on if he has any feelings in his fingers yet and his thoughts on the weather) "Haven't thought about it yet, but we will get to it. It's cold. It's football weather, and that's my kind of weather. The bench is warm. So, it makes a huge difference."

(on how it has been to be back in Baltimore for the first time) "It was really cool to see the whole crowd. It brings back some good memories. It was really good being back."

(on what it is like to have a different quarterback behind him) "It's all about consistency, no matter who is back there. We have to move the ball consistently."

(on what the Ravens defense was doing against the Carolina run game) "Nothing in particular. It's all on us. We've got to pick up next week and get our running game back on track."

DE Brian Burns

(on the defensive performance) "Played well, sound in most areas. There were a couple mishaps with, you know, the read-option with Lamar [Jackson] and the [running] backs. That happens, you know? For the most part, I think everybody honed-in on their job and their guy and were pretty sound."

(on what they did against QB Lamar Jackson's run game) "He's always accounted for. Whether that is me taking him or me taking the running back and having quarterback plays. He was always accounted for, for the most part, and we were pretty solid on that."

(on any change in the Ravens offensive line with T Ronnie Stanley going out of the game) "Yeah, they were a little bit more cautious, a little bit [safer]. There was not a lot of drop backs after he went out. They had the lead, which is understandable."

(on if the weather affected anything) "I think the guys responded well to the weather."

(on not being able to finish in the second half) "Disappointing."

(on what he thought causes them to not finish the second half) "I mean, it's something you just have to do. We executed last week and we did well. But this week, we have to get back to the drawing board. We have to make it more of an emphasis to try harder."

(on if the Ravens offense did anything different) "Just managed. They managed well. Didn't make any mistakes once they went up by a score or a field goal, whatever it was. They just managed. They didn't make any mistakes."

(on if there is any pressure to make plays when the offense is struggling) "We always want to make plays. I would say it's not really about the offense, its more about us. Our goal every game is to have three takeaways and we only had one. It was a great play by 'B. Roy' [Bravvion Roy]. We only had one, but we have opportunities to get more. We've got to capitalize."

RB D'Onta Foreman

(on the difference between the run game this week versus last week) "There is nothing I could have done differently. I didn't play to my standard and we just couldn't get a rhythm."

(on how he bounces back from another challenging game) "We've got to take it one game at a time. We've got to figure out what the problem was today."

(on how hard it is to get in a rhythm when there isn't a sustained drive) "It's tough. Of course, you have to give credit to those guys. They have a great defense. They play hard. Credit to our guys, I think we played hard all game. We have to be better at the run game. I kind of put that on me. I feel like when we run the ball well, we are able to stay on the field. When we don't run the ball well, we get off the field earlier than we want to. I've got to figure out how to be better and make those plays."

(on how hard it is to be close in all the road games and fall short) "It's tough, you know? Every time we step out on the field, we want to win. No matter who the opponent is, no matter what the stats are, we want to win the game. I feel like the guys played hard today. Keeping a team like that to three points almost all game, we have to find a way to finish. I have to find a way to run the ball on early downs."

(on anything he can take away from the game) "I've got to go watch the film. I feel like I played like [stuff]. I have to watch the film to see what I could have done differently. But my first initial reaction is that we have to find a way to be better. It just wasn't up to my standard today."

LB Frankie Luvu

(on the defense's performance) "We played good ball. Obviously, a couple of plays were left out there, big plays, but our defense has to do more as far as, you know, getting more turnovers and capitalizing."

(on his sack) "I was spying Lamar [Jackson] on that one. He ended up scrambling. So, once I saw him scramble the pocket, I went and got him."

(on facing the Ravens' offense) "Their offense is kind of not the same as everybody else's. They've got the read option and they play off of a lot of that read option. They did a good job on their side of the ball. I give props to them. We will try to make corrections and move on."

DT Bravvion Roy

(on the play of the defensive line) "I feel we played [well]. Definitely the first half, we kept them in check. Going into halftime, it was 3-0. We just have to finish at the end. We've got to play better than we did the first half and coming out [of the locker room], we didn't do that. They scored ten points in the second half."

(on the Ravens' running game) "I feel like we kept them in check pretty much the whole game. I mean, Jackson had a couple of big runs at the end. He's a great player. He's going to have those runs. We knew that coming into the game. It just so happened that they came at the end."