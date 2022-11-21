Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 at Baltimore

Interim head coach Steve Wilks
"All the credit to the Ravens. They made plays down the stretch, and we did not. I thought we played a great half of football. But just not enough. We have to learn how to finish, that's the key thing with us. We have to protect the football down the stretch, too many turnovers in the fourth quarter. Defensively right here we had a takeaway, but it wasn't enough right here. We've got to find a way to get off the field on third down. I think they were 6-for-15."
(on the Baltimore Ravens' third-quarter adjustments) "From what I could see from, the sideline and again, all credit to them. But when he [Lamar Jackson] got out we got too far up the field a couple of times. We had to make sure that we level rushed, and then we didn't set the edge. So, I think it was more lack of execution on our part."
(on trouble getting yardage) "Again, credit to them. I thought they did a great job up front. We knew coming into the game they were going to have a great front seven. Offensively, our whole thing starts up front, and we didn't do a great job really creating that extra yardage we needed coming off the ball. Again, credit to them"
(on going with QB Sam Darnold) "Not at this particular time. I felt like at the flow of the game, it would have been a disadvantage to him, and trying to throw him into that type of situation to try to go down and win a game for us."
(on who his starter is next week) "It's too early to say. We've got to evaluate the tape, and then from there, I'll make a decision."
(on the passing offense) "We didn't win the game. So, it wasn't good enough."
(on the job Baker Mayfield did) "Well again, we didn't get anything in rhythm in the offense which starts for us in running the football. We've got to do a great job in the passing game as far as executing. It wasn't a great job on our part offensively today."
(on if he was surprised with the number of sacks they pulled off on Lamar Jackson) "I felt like we had an opportunity to get to him because they were going to try and press the ball down the field. I think we did a good job upfront as far as trying to create and beat the one-on-ones as we did. From that we got too many sacks on our part [on offense]. We've got to get rid of the ball and most importantly, we've got to protect our front."
(on limiting the Ravens' offense) "As a defensive coach, yes. But as a head coach, looking at the game in all three phases, you just have to execute. Yeah, I love the way the defense played. It gave us an opportunity and a chance. Offensively, we have to be able to convert and get some things going offensively. And most importantly, the special teams. We've got to come up with an explosive play. Kudos to the defense in the first half. We didn't make enough plays in the second half.
(on if it's tough to keep coming up short against the good teams) "It is tough. Regardless of whoever the opponent is, when you don't finish and make the plays down the stretch as you need to, it's definitely frustrating. But I think the key thing with us is really going back and emphasizing the fundamentals and technique. We've got to execute in critical situations. We are beating ourselves also with a lot of penalties."
(on how big the Shi Smith fumble was) "At the time I talked to the officials about it, and I thought they blew the whistle dead. But he said they had an opportunity based off the review to overturn it, and that's what they did. They made the call on the field, and we lived with it. It was definitely a turning point in the game. It gave them momentum, and they went down and scored."
(on how the weather impacted calling plays) "I don't think it was a big factor in the way we called the plays. It had an issue in whether or not we were going to go for certain field goals and certain yardage. But offensively, no."
(on what his evaluation process on the QB position going forward) "It's tough to say right now. I will say it wasn't good enough today across the board. We've got to do better."
(on what the Ravens did to take DJ Moore out the game) "I don't really know what they did to take him away. I know he got doubled a couple of times based off of what they were doing defensively. The other guys have to find a way to get open. We've got to spread the ball around."
(on how Terrace Marshall Jr. played) "Again, he had a nice catch – a critical catch right there. Until I evaluate and see the tape, I can't tell you."
(on how tough it is being on the road) "I think it's tough to win in the NFL period. Winning on the road is critical for us. We wanted to try to come here and get our first win on the road. We played tough, but we didn't play well enough. We do have to find a way. But, next week we're at home, and that's a critical thing, and that's the most important thing for next game."
QB Baker Mayfield
(on how he thought the offense did) "Yeah, it's the first time we've been able to run the ball in a few weeks. They're just physical. Like we said at the beginning of the week, we know what defense this is. They're strong up front; they're physical up front; they two-gap; they have vision back inside; they react to the ball extremely quickly. They did a good job shutting down the run game."
(on reflecting on the situations where they didn't capitalize on opportunities. the difficulties the offense had against the Raven's defense) "I'm not going to reflect on each and every one of them. We turned the ball over in our own territory, and our defense was playing well until then. That's a great offense, that [the Ravens] have and that set them up for the first touchdown. So that falls back on us. One, we didn't make enough plays, but then two, in that second half, we have to protect the ball a little bit. But it comes down to making plays, that's the type of team they are. They're physical, they're going to leave some guys in one-on-one situations to test you. They're going to bring pressure. Yeah, we just have to make more plays."
(on the conversation with the referees after the Shi Smith Fumble) "I thought the play was blown dead, to be honest with you. So, they said otherwise. I'd honestly have to go back and watch the TV copy to see. There were a few things there that were a little questionable."
(on how he would assess his own play today) "Not good enough. We didn't win the game. Just got to, like I said, take care of the ball. But we didn't make enough plays. Batted balls when they're not getting a rush. Like they're sending their two-gap rush team on kind of a tempo drive when they know they're not going to get home. They just stop and put their hands up. [It was] just one of those things. Good pocket, clean pocket, they batted it down. And then the other one, Shi [Smith] and I need to be on the same page. He's looking at Marlon Humphrey out there in the flat, and I'm expecting him to go out to the flat. You know, he's playing smart, and I'm expecting him to run his routes. That's just being on the same page. It cost us, it cost us, unfortunately."
(On the day that WR Terrace Marshall had) "I thought he played pretty well, I know he's going to want some of those back as well. Like I said, we didn't make enough plays all around to win this ballgame, and they did. When you have a team like that, that's hanging in the ball game, [we] can't have that many penalties. They're going to capitalize."
(on if the wind affected their play) "No, I don't think so."
(on how the Ravens took away DJ Moore) "Yeah, some looks they're doing, and obviously when we get into certain tempo calls, receivers stay on the same side, so it kind of takes them out of the first couple through that. There's definitely plays there that I'll have to go back and see. We're not going to force feed anybody. It's obviously pretty smart to get the ball in the best players' hands. We'll go back and look at it, but they did a good job of limiting big-play factors today."
(on how he thought the game plan was coming into the game) "I thought we had a great game plan coming in. Now the execution part, that's a different story. We were prepared today, I'll say that. We were prepared, we came out, [but] we didn't play well. Too many penalties. Not enough plays made, like I said. You're not going to win against a team like that when you don't execute. The game plan was fine, I thought."
(on what is the key for a young team to win football games based on his experience in Cleveland) "It's truly a mindset. When you're trying to get over the hump and turn things around. You can look at your record right now, and obviously our record right now is not great, but look at how we're losing. You have to look at those things. It's a cliché thing [Bill] Parcells said, 'You've got to learn how to stop beating yourself before you learn how to win.' And I think right now, today was a pretty good example of that. We have to fix a lot of our own mistakes before we can even be in position to win. It's being extremely detail oriented and not letting anything slide, because when it comes down to it, coming on the field, [Baltimore] is a franchise that has been winning for a long time, and they're going to capitalize when you play like that. [You've] got to stop beating yourself before anything positive can happen."
(on if the Ravens did anything they didn't expect) "No, they kind of did what they do, and they do it really well. That's the story of who they've been for a while now, but like I said, they do what they do, and they do it well. They executed, and we didn't make enough plays."
(on how he maintains confidence after a tough outing and questions about starting) "It sucks, to be honest with you. We prepared. I felt like the game plan, everything was ready. We just didn't execute. It's tough, I'll be honest with you. I put my heart and soul into this. This sucks. I just hope everyone else feels the same way to be honest with you. That's how you turn things around, you have to care about it."
(on if he thinks the rest of the locker room feels the same way about losing that he does) "Here's the thing, I think everybody does care. When it comes down to the little details, I think we'll go back and watch this tape and see what really hurt us, and it's small things, it really is. And so, it's playing smart, no penalties, and yeah, it hurts because when you start letting things slide – I'm not saying we're doing that throughout the week – but when you don't harp on the details, and you don't emphasize enough, I think things like today are going to happen."
C Bradley Bozeman
(on if he has any feelings in his fingers yet and his thoughts on the weather) "Haven't thought about it yet, but we will get to it. It's cold. It's football weather, and that's my kind of weather. The bench is warm. So, it makes a huge difference."
(on how it has been to be back in Baltimore for the first time) "It was really cool to see the whole crowd. It brings back some good memories. It was really good being back."
(on what it is like to have a different quarterback behind him) "It's all about consistency, no matter who is back there. We have to move the ball consistently."
(on what the Ravens defense was doing against the Carolina run game) "Nothing in particular. It's all on us. We've got to pick up next week and get our running game back on track."
DE Brian Burns
(on the defensive performance) "Played well, sound in most areas. There were a couple mishaps with, you know, the read-option with Lamar [Jackson] and the [running] backs. That happens, you know? For the most part, I think everybody honed-in on their job and their guy and were pretty sound."
(on what they did against QB Lamar Jackson's run game) "He's always accounted for. Whether that is me taking him or me taking the running back and having quarterback plays. He was always accounted for, for the most part, and we were pretty solid on that."
(on any change in the Ravens offensive line with T Ronnie Stanley going out of the game) "Yeah, they were a little bit more cautious, a little bit [safer]. There was not a lot of drop backs after he went out. They had the lead, which is understandable."
(on if the weather affected anything) "I think the guys responded well to the weather."
(on not being able to finish in the second half) "Disappointing."
(on what he thought causes them to not finish the second half) "I mean, it's something you just have to do. We executed last week and we did well. But this week, we have to get back to the drawing board. We have to make it more of an emphasis to try harder."
(on if the Ravens offense did anything different) "Just managed. They managed well. Didn't make any mistakes once they went up by a score or a field goal, whatever it was. They just managed. They didn't make any mistakes."
(on if there is any pressure to make plays when the offense is struggling) "We always want to make plays. I would say it's not really about the offense, its more about us. Our goal every game is to have three takeaways and we only had one. It was a great play by 'B. Roy' [Bravvion Roy]. We only had one, but we have opportunities to get more. We've got to capitalize."
RB D'Onta Foreman
(on the difference between the run game this week versus last week) "There is nothing I could have done differently. I didn't play to my standard and we just couldn't get a rhythm."
(on how he bounces back from another challenging game) "We've got to take it one game at a time. We've got to figure out what the problem was today."
(on how hard it is to get in a rhythm when there isn't a sustained drive) "It's tough. Of course, you have to give credit to those guys. They have a great defense. They play hard. Credit to our guys, I think we played hard all game. We have to be better at the run game. I kind of put that on me. I feel like when we run the ball well, we are able to stay on the field. When we don't run the ball well, we get off the field earlier than we want to. I've got to figure out how to be better and make those plays."
(on how hard it is to be close in all the road games and fall short) "It's tough, you know? Every time we step out on the field, we want to win. No matter who the opponent is, no matter what the stats are, we want to win the game. I feel like the guys played hard today. Keeping a team like that to three points almost all game, we have to find a way to finish. I have to find a way to run the ball on early downs."
(on anything he can take away from the game) "I've got to go watch the film. I feel like I played like [stuff]. I have to watch the film to see what I could have done differently. But my first initial reaction is that we have to find a way to be better. It just wasn't up to my standard today."
LB Frankie Luvu
(on the defense's performance) "We played good ball. Obviously, a couple of plays were left out there, big plays, but our defense has to do more as far as, you know, getting more turnovers and capitalizing."
(on his sack) "I was spying Lamar [Jackson] on that one. He ended up scrambling. So, once I saw him scramble the pocket, I went and got him."
(on facing the Ravens' offense) "Their offense is kind of not the same as everybody else's. They've got the read option and they play off of a lot of that read option. They did a good job on their side of the ball. I give props to them. We will try to make corrections and move on."
DT Bravvion Roy
(on the play of the defensive line) "I feel we played [well]. Definitely the first half, we kept them in check. Going into halftime, it was 3-0. We just have to finish at the end. We've got to play better than we did the first half and coming out [of the locker room], we didn't do that. They scored ten points in the second half."
(on the Ravens' running game) "I feel like we kept them in check pretty much the whole game. I mean, Jackson had a couple of big runs at the end. He's a great player. He's going to have those runs. We knew that coming into the game. It just so happened that they came at the end."
(on his interception) "Through film, we saw he throws the ball really low. Sometimes he would side arm it and throw it low. I had a play similar in the Cincinnati game where I dropped Joe Burrow's pass. I saw this one coming and I was like, 'We need it right now,' because I think they were driving the field. We need this right now to flip the field and give our offense a chance. At the end of the day, we've got to keep playing, keep grinding. We're still in this thing and we believe that we can get the job done at the end of the day."
