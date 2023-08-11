Preseason Game Preview: Jets at Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The 2023 preseason begins Saturday for the Panthers, as they take on the New York Jets in a 4 p.m. game at Bank of America Stadium.
They'll debut new quarterback Bryce Young and an all-new coaching staff, including head coach Frank Reich, the first starting Panthers quarterback.
Game Reset
- New York Jets at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Saturday, Aug. 12 | 4 p.m. ET | NFL Network
History: Panthers vs. Jets
- Carolina is 1-1 all-time against the Jets in the preseason | Series history
- The Jets won their only preseason matchup in Bank of America Stadium, defeating the panthers 9-3 in 2010.
- The Panthers won their last preseason game against the Jets, 17-12, in 2012.
2022 Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New York Jets
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|306.2 (29th)
|318.2 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|130.0 (10th)
|99.2 (t-25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.6 (14th)
|4.2 (24th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|176.2 (29th)
|219.0 (15th)
|Sacks Allowed
|36 (11th)
|42 (19th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.7 (30th)
|34.6 (28th)
|Points Per Game
|20.41 (20th)
|17.41 (29th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|350.2 (22nd)
|311.1 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|122.6 (18th)
|121.6 (t-16th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.3 (12th)
|4.2 (10th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|227.5 (22nd)
|189.4 (3rd)
|Sacks
|35 (t-25th)
|45 (t-7th)
|Takeaways
|17 (t-27th)
|16 (29th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.1 (23rd)
|38.1 (11th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|22.00 (19th)
|18.59 (4th)
Matchup notes
- The Reich era in Carolina begins, as the Panthers kick off the 2023 preseason in Bank of America Stadium against the visiting New York Jets.
- Reich comes to Carolina with more than 30 years of NFL experience as a player (1985-1998) and a coach (2006-present), including serving as the Panthers' first starting quarterback and throwing the first touchdown pass in franchise history.
- The Jets enter the season led by third-year head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, finishing fourth in the AFC East.
- The two teams held a joint practice in Spartanburg on Wednesday. Thursday's scheduled practice was canceled due to inclement weather.
- This will be just the third time these two teams have clashed in the preseason and first matchup since 2012. The two teams have split the matchups, the Jets winning in 2010 and the Panthers taking home the victory in 2012.
