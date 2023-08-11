Preseason Game Preview: Jets at Panthers

Aug 11, 2023 at 02:01 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
230809 Practice 11 KDR-218
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The 2023 preseason begins Saturday for the Panthers, as they take on the New York Jets in a 4 p.m. game at Bank of America Stadium.

They'll debut new quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ and an all-new coaching staff, including head coach Frank Reich, the first starting Panthers quarterback.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Jets

  • Carolina is 1-1 all-time against the Jets in the preseason | Series history
  • The Jets won their only preseason matchup in Bank of America Stadium, defeating the panthers 9-3 in 2010.
  • The Panthers won their last preseason game against the Jets, 17-12, in 2012.

2022 Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina New York Jets
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 306.2 (29th) 318.2 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 130.0 (10th) 99.2 (t-25th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.6 (14th) 4.2 (24th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 176.2 (29th) 219.0 (15th)
Sacks Allowed 36 (11th) 42 (19th)
Third Down Efficiency 31.7 (30th) 34.6 (28th)
Points Per Game 20.41 (20th) 17.41 (29th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 350.2 (22nd) 311.1 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 122.6 (18th) 121.6 (t-16th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.3 (12th) 4.2 (10th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 227.5 (22nd) 189.4 (3rd)
Sacks 35 (t-25th) 45 (t-7th)
Takeaways 17 (t-27th) 16 (29th)
Third Down Efficiency 41.1 (23rd) 38.1 (11th)
Points Allowed Per Game 22.00 (19th) 18.59 (4th)

Matchup notes

  • The Reich era in Carolina begins, as the Panthers kick off the 2023 preseason in Bank of America Stadium against the visiting New York Jets.
  • Reich comes to Carolina with more than 30 years of NFL experience as a player (1985-1998) and a coach (2006-present), including serving as the Panthers' first starting quarterback and throwing the first touchdown pass in franchise history.
  • The Jets enter the season led by third-year head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, finishing fourth in the AFC East.
  • The two teams held a joint practice in Spartanburg on Wednesday. Thursday's scheduled practice was canceled due to inclement weather.
  • This will be just the third time these two teams have clashed in the preseason and first matchup since 2012. The two teams have split the matchups, the Jets winning in 2010 and the Panthers taking home the victory in 2012.

PHOTOS: Panthers hold first day of joint practices with Jets

Check out scenes from the Panthers' first joint practice against the New York Jets on Wednesday.

230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-039
1 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-186
2 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-184
3 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-175
4 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-188
5 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-155
6 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-159
7 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-168
8 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-144
9 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-086
10 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-132
11 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-125
12 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-121
13 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-122
14 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-197
15 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-112
16 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-202
17 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-101
18 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-117
19 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-071
20 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-082
21 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-026
22 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-010
23 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-044
24 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-004
25 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-032
26 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-017
27 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-206
28 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-417
29 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-412
30 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-370
31 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-375
32 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-291
33 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-305
34 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-307
35 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-359
36 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-347
37 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-219
38 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-265
39 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-298
40 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-226
41 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-271
42 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-199
43 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-187
44 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-163
45 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-184
46 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-120
47 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-192
48 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-6
49 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-023
50 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-112
51 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-330
52 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-333
53 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-320
54 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-327
55 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-318
56 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-263
57 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-296
58 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-099
59 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-102
60 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-060
61 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-042
62 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-096
63 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-053
64 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-072
65 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-055
66 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-024
67 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-041
68 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-039
69 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-018
70 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-027
71 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-023
72 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-015
73 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-006
74 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-017
75 / 102
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-372
76 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-354
77 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-360
78 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-346
79 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-356
80 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-351
81 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-347
82 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-335
83 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-344
84 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-338
85 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-322
86 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-280
87 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-334
88 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-272
89 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-269
90 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-258
91 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-254
92 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-234
93 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-341
94 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-239
95 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-231
96 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-233
97 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-209
98 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-216
99 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-225
100 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-215
101 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-228
102 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to watch vs. New York Jets: The preseason begins

Here are five things to watch during the Panthers' preseason kickoff against the New York Jets. 
news

"Cardiac," a new podcast detailing the 2003 Panthers, debuts Friday

Filled with archival audio and exclusive interviews with the key players, the series details the unexpected run to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
news

How to watch the Panthers-Jets preseason game

The game will be carried by the NFL Network, and also on the local affiliates throughout the Panthers Television Network.
news

Panthers secondary a "special" group with talent, veteran leadership 

The Panthers' defensive backfield has a plethora of talent across the board, and they're coming together behind veteran leadership from Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods. 
news

My View: Iron sharpens iron at Wofford

Photo intern Myicha Drakeford captured all the scenes at her first Panthers training camp. 
news

Rained-out final practice doesn't dampen training camp experience

The final joint practice with the Jets was canceled because of inclement weather, but the Panthers still got a good 11 practices worth of work in Spartanburg.
news

Final practice of training camp canceled because of weather

Storms rolling through the area Thursday morning forced the cancellation of the final practice with the Jets. 
news

Aaron Rodgers a "fan" of Bryce Young, and vice versa

The elder Jets quarterback and Panthers rookie caught up before the joint practice, and then talked about what they admired about each other.
news

"Perfectionist" Brian Burns gives high effort in joint practice with Jets

Burns' belief in the defense – and in what he can be this season – was on full display as he recorded a strong practice against Aaron Rodgers and New York. 
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

The Jets brought pressure in a different way than the Panthers were used to, and it caused some issues. But there were still plenty of plays made on both sides of the ball.
news

Training camp live practice updates: August 9

Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
Advertising