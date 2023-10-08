Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Detroit on a difficult day

DETROIT — The Panthers lost another game on Sunday, and that wasn't at the forefront of their minds afterward.

The Panthers dropped a 42-24 decision to the Lions at Ford Field to fall to 0-5, and their thoughts were immediately with rookie guard Chandler Zavala﻿, who was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury.

Zavala was alert and had movement in all his extremities, but the injury was a frightening one for the Panthers and caused a seven-minute delay in the game while he was treated on the field.

Team medical personnel moved quickly to stabilize him and get him on a cart while players kneeled silently around him. He did give a thumbs-up signal as he left the field, the kind of good news they needed to see after he stayed down on the field for several minutes.

The game felt like an afterthought at that point, and a number of problems put them in an early hole against the Lions (4-1).

The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half, with Bryce Young throwing two interceptions and Miles Sanders fumbling (his second of the year and first since the opener at Atlanta).

Without the kind of offensive balance they needed early, the Lions continued to bring pressure on Young.

He was under duress in a collapsing pocket when he threw his first pick, trying to force the ball short to blocking tight end Ian Thomas﻿. Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stepped in front of that one.

On the second, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs undercut a route intended for Adam Thielen﻿, picking off Young.

The rookie quarterback also threw a pair of picks in the opener at Atlanta and has four interceptions and two lost fumbles in four games.