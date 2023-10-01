Rapid Reactions: Panthers stay winless, fall 21-13 to Vikings

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made enough plays on defense, that it should have mattered more.

But an offense that's continuing to search for an identity didn't necessarily find it Sunday, and the Panthers lost 21-13 to the Vikings to fall to 0-4 on the season.

It doesn't get any easier, with two straight road trips to see some of the league's most prolific offenses in Detroit and Miami before the bye week.

There were hints of progress, but on Sunday, the lack of continuity when they had the ball doomed them.

The Panthers managed just 232 yards, making their 38:29 time of possession number seem even more frustrating.

Bryce Young was sacked five times for 55 yards worth of losses, and turned it over on a fumble. And while there were some early attempts to run, that part of the game continues to elude them, as they finished with just 83 yards on 31 attempts.

The Vikings got their first win of the season thanks to a pair of touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and a defensive score when DJ Wonnum picked up a Young fumble and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.

The Jefferson outburst (he finished with six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns) wasn't altogether unexpected, as he's one of the league's most explosive receivers, and the Panthers were running short in the secondary and got shorter as the day went.