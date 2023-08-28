Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

The Carolina Panthers are inviting schools to show their Panthers pride in the new school year, kicking off a competition to celebrate the original social media platform – the school rock.

Elementary, middle, and high schools are encouraged to create a Carolina Panthers-themed design on their iconic school rocks for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's.

Schools can register for the contest here. The first 50 schools to register for the contest will receive four cans of Krylon Spray Paint, courtesy of Lowe's. Schools with the top rocks will receive grant funding from Panthers Charities to support school art programs.

Entries are being accepted on a rolling basis from Aug. 28 through Sept. 14. Rules of the competition can be found here.

The Top Rock will be voted on by members of the Carolina Panthers Kickoff Committee. Ten entries will win. First place earns a $2,500 arts funding grant. Each Second through 10th place winner will receive a $1,000 arts funding grant.