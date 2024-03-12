Reports: Panthers add Seahawks guard Damien Lewis

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers appear to be doubling down on the interior offensive line.

The team has agreed to terms with Seahawks guard Damien Lewis, according to multiple published reports including from NFL Network.

The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday, and the player passes a physical.

Along with the earlier reported addition of Robert Hunt, the Panthers are loading up in the middle.

The 26-year-old Lewis was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2020 out of LSU, meaning he has experience with Panthers head coach Dave Canales.