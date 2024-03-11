Reports: Panthers agree to terms with guard Robert Hunt

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't waste much time adding to the interior of the offensive line.
The team has agreed to terms with Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, according to multiple published reports including from NFL Network.
The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday, and the player passes a physical.
The 27-year-old Hunt would fill a massive void for the Panthers, since they had to play seven different left guards and eight different right guards.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.
He adds to an interior group that includes Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, helping solidify the middle for quarterback Bryce Young.
