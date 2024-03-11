 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Reports: Panthers agree to terms with guard Robert Hunt

Mar 11, 2024 at 03:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Robert Hunt
Wilfredo Lee/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't waste much time adding to the interior of the offensive line.

The team has agreed to terms with Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, according to multiple published reports including from NFL Network.

The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday, and the player passes a physical.

Robert Hunt
Rich Schultz/AP

The 27-year-old Hunt would fill a massive void for the Panthers, since they had to play seven different left guards and eight different right guards.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020 out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

He adds to an interior group that includes Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, helping solidify the middle for quarterback Bryce Young.

Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly at the Lowe's NFL Experience

Check out photos from the Lowe's NFL Experience, where Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly interacted with fans, tossed some footballs and even made pancakes.

240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-092
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-015
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-102
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-040
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-084
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-074
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-017
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-046
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-035
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-079
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-097
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-011
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-039
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-077
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-075
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-066
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-037
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-089
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-096
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-086
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-085
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-083
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-060
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-069
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-093
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-024
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-020
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-053
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-063
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-021
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-018
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-002
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-103
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-095
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-019
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-032
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-072
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-056
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-088
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-005
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-070
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-003
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-080
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-042
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-007
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-025
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-071
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-041
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-087
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reports: Panthers add Seahawks guard Damien Lewis

The move for another big guard helps underscore the commitment to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Reports: Brian Burns traded to Giants for draft picks

The Panthers will reportedly receive a second-round and a fifth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for the franchise-tagged pass-rusher.
news

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

The veteran long snapper, who has played more games than anyone in Panthers franchise history, is back for another season.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
Advertising