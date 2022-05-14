Rookie minicamp notebook: Finding new roles

— Because they're short at some positions in minicamp, the coaching staff has had to be flexible throughout the weekend.

With just four offensive linemen, assistant line coach Robert Kugler got snaps at guard (in the unpadded, non-contact practice) throughout the weekend.

Saturday morning, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and special teams assistant Cedric Whitaker got to show off their coverage skills. Cooper played cornerback for Rhule at Temple, while Whitaker played at Division III Texas Lutheran. Both wear cleats during practice so they can cut and run while they instruct, and be ready at a moment's notice.

"I always remind Cedric, that Coop was a Division I athlete, group of five, and Cedric was not," Rhule said with a laugh. "I appreciate that. We've got a great group of coaches who will make sure we can do whatever it takes to practice.

"Kugs has played right guard the entire weekend, so he's tired."

— The Panthers made a roster move Saturday morning, waiving undrafted rookie safety Drew Hartlaub prior to the second practice.

The bottom of the roster figures to churn in the coming weeks, as they continue to evaluate a number of options at several positions.