Rookie minicamp notebook: Matt Corral jumping right in

May 13, 2022 at 05:04 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matt Corral
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — From the moment he was drafted in the third round by the Panthers, quarterback Matt Corral was ready to prove people wrong.

But Friday morning, his immediate goals were to navigate a jump rope, and take his progression through the depth chart a step at a time.

Corral's at the top of that chart this weekend while surrounded by a couple of undrafted rookies in Davis Cheek and tryout quarterback Anthony Russo, but that will change next week when starter Sam Darnold is back on the field with him.

"If I know the playbook, I'm going to be ready to play," Corral said when asked about that role. "As far as getting ready to be a starter, of course, my mentality is to be a starter. But right now, I'm trying to get on that 53-man roster."

Related Links

The Panthers quarterback situation is admittedly complex, as head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he "wouldn't say no" to a veteran addition, while affirming that Darnold would start if they had to play someone today. At the same time, he underscored the importance of competing for jobs, not ruling out a chance for Corral to earn a larger role. He also said that the prospect of trading a future third-round pick for Corral was a "no brainer" because they think he has a bright future.

Corral is confident, and always has been. Rhule said that as they evaluated the Ole Miss quarterback, they were drawn to the way players were drawn to him, but the real evaluation hinged on his effectiveness on the field.

"When we watched the tape, we loved the way that Matt played. "At the end of the day when we went back, we loved the way he played. His release, his moxie. He's gotten injured a little bit because he runs guys over or tries to run guys over. But at the end of the day, it's still a game of who has the ability to throw the ball. And we just love the way he throws the ball. His release, his vision, his timing — we thought it would translate over to this level."

Corral said he's always had a bit of a chip on his shoulder, but it "got even bigger" when he went from thinking he'd be a first-round pick in a Las Vegas green room to falling to the 94th overall pick, late the following night.

Matt Corral
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

But Friday, it was back to the basics. Of elementary school gym class, perhaps. New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo had the quarterbacks working on footwork by having them jump rope, while they counted reps.

"There were a lot of new things today," Corral said. "Coaches want it, we're going to do it, and we're going to execute it to the best of our ability. That's what he wanted, so that's what we did.

"I kind of liked the jump rope. That was a fun competition."

And that's what Corral is here to provide.

— Rhule was asked about a recent report that the Panthers were "eyeing" former Saints coach Sean Payton as a future coach, and said owner David Tepper called him to tell him it was coming. After a pair of five-win seasons, Rhule understands this is part of the landscape.

"My job is my job; I'm going to attack it," Rhule said. "We'd love to have everything be smooth sailing. I wake up when things happen, when stories come out, when unnamed sources say this, anything adversity happens, I say, 'How lucky am I that I get a chance to overcome this adversity and be a better coach, person, man, father because of it?' I always hope it brings a better connection with our players and I. Because our players live a life where they never know what's going to happen for them, and I have a much greater feeling for that anxiety they go through.

"With regards to that report, the first I heard of it, Dave called me and told me that it was going come out, that they had called him, and there was nothing to it. I know Dave Tepper well enough to know he wouldn't be talking to another coach right now."

Rhule said that when he first met Tepper, they talked about the team needing a "rebuild," which convinced him to "come be a part of it and build it with him."

— During the pre-draft process, a number of people referred to new Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu as a "tone-setter" and praised the way the former N.C. State tackle stood out on the practice field.

But while they have big expectations for Ekwonu — he's their left tackle, after all — they also expect him to continue to push.

"He's a rookie right now, and this is a veteran-driven league," Rhule said. "What you did college, that's great, that got you here, now it's what you do once you're here. The tone-setters on this team are Christian McCaffrey, they're Taylor Moton, all those guys. Young guys should come in; they shouldn't take a back seat to anyone, they're all competing, but it's about what you do moving forward.

"Some guys come here as first-round picks, some guys as undrafted free agents. To me, they're all Carolina Panthers, and it's about what they do moving forward. I'm excited to see them all."

PHOTOS: First day of 2022 rookie minicamp

View photos from the Panthers first day of rookie minicamp at the Atrium Health practice fields.

1CW13812
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13625
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13686
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13732
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13738
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13770
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13842
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13860
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13872
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13882
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13889
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13891
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13901
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13932
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13952
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13957
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13981
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13986
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14012
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14032
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14051
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14070
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14083
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14088
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14092
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14096
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14107
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14109
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14192
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14228
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14275
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19879
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19902
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19912
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5807
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5816
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5881
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5903
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5914
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5947
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5976
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5986
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6004
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6030
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6056
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6064
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6092
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6164
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6174
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers throwing a lot at rookie offensive linemen

For Ikem Ekwonu and Cade Mays, the learning is coming at an "accelerated pace."

news

Best of rookie minicamp: Friday, May 13

View social posts and reactions to Friday's first rookie minicamp workout.

news

Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

Draft picks, undrafted free agents and invited workout players will gather in Charlotte this weekend.

news

2022 single-game tickets on sale now

Fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 season which features nine home games.

news

Hidden details of the 2022 schedule release video

Go inside all the special details and 'Easter eggs' of this year's schedule release video.

news

Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

Four of the first five games of the schedule are at home.

news

Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

Carolina will play four of its first five games at home.

news

Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

This is the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.

news

Panthers release two to get to roster limit

The team waived tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker in advance of rookie minicamp.

news

2022 NFL schedule to be released tonight

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting tonight at 9 p.m.

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

Advertising