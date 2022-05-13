Rookie minicamp notebook: Matt Corral jumping right in

The Panthers quarterback situation is admittedly complex, as head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he "wouldn't say no" to a veteran addition, while affirming that Darnold would start if they had to play someone today. At the same time, he underscored the importance of competing for jobs, not ruling out a chance for Corral to earn a larger role. He also said that the prospect of trading a future third-round pick for Corral was a "no brainer" because they think he has a bright future.

Corral is confident, and always has been. Rhule said that as they evaluated the Ole Miss quarterback, they were drawn to the way players were drawn to him, but the real evaluation hinged on his effectiveness on the field.

"When we watched the tape, we loved the way that Matt played. "At the end of the day when we went back, we loved the way he played. His release, his moxie. He's gotten injured a little bit because he runs guys over or tries to run guys over. But at the end of the day, it's still a game of who has the ability to throw the ball. And we just love the way he throws the ball. His release, his vision, his timing — we thought it would translate over to this level."