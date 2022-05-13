Panthers throwing a lot at rookie offensive linemen

May 13, 2022 at 04:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Ikem Ekwonu
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — This weekend is a bit unusual for newly drafted Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu and guard Cade Mays.

For one thing, the Panthers only brought four offensive linemen to rookie minicamp, so assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler was working at right guard during a few drills Friday morning.

But the draft picks have also been working with coaches as they can for the two weeks since they joined the team, to get them ready for next week when they'll join their veteran teammates and the job becomes a little more intense.

"Oh, we expect them to be ready," offensive line coach James Campen said, making it clear that there will be no training wheels for the rookies, even though they're limited in what they can do Friday and Saturday.

Related Links

James Campen
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Campen has had some individual Zoom meetings with both Ekwonu and Mays the last two weeks, giving them the basics of what the Panthers call certain plays, because the language is different from what they spoke in college. But he also tried to give them a broad base of knowledge about the theory of this offense (given his long background with new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo), so they're closer to being ready to roll with the entire roster next week.

"I've had help from the staff here, they've helped me a lot," Ekwonu said of getting caught up. "Zoom calls and that kind of stuff, making sure I can grow and learn the playbook as much as I can. They've installed it kind of slow, step by step, but I feel like I'm picking it up pretty well."

Ekwonu admitted that what he's learning now is "a little more involved" than his responsibilities in college — and that's not simply because they're planning on him being the starting left tackle. While Ekwonu could play guard, that's not what you use the sixth overall pick in the draft on, and it's not what they're planning.

So since they anticipate him being here for a long time at an important position, they want to teach him the right way, which means learning concepts instead of particulars sometimes.

"You want to take a little bit of the whole offense," Campen said. "You want to get them caught up as best as you can. But you can't just shove it all at them. But enough that they'll be challenged and understand this is their job now, and there's a lot of self-study time.

"But two and half days to get a good foundation, terminology, . . . that's what we do with rookies. The ones that will be staying thereafter, they'll be integrated in with the other guys, and they'll be expected to pick it up at an accelerated pace."

For Mays, having a lot thrown at him is normal. In four years of SEC competition at Georgia and Tennessee, he played all five positions on the line, so learning the entire offense is something he has some experience with.

"I feel like I can help this team wherever they put me, in any of the five spots," he said. "I think it's essential, in my opinion. Being a guy who can play all five is essential to me. I like to know what everyone's doing, from the right tackle to the left tackle. It's just really important, if somebody goes down.

"In college, if the left tackle would go down, and I was at right guard, I would go to left tackle; that's just how it had to be."

This weekend, there aren't many choices, which also means there are a lot of reps. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said having so few linemen and players, in general, gives the rookies a chance to run more plays than they might if a full roster was here, so it helps with conditioning.

Ekwonu said he never practiced in college with fewer than 12 linemen at a time (down from the normal 20 to 24), and that was when COVID-19 sapped their numbers. So this was as intense a workday as you get before pads go on, but he grinned and added: "Coach is always going to take care of us."

The workload was fine with Mays, who said the pre-draft season when you train for the combine was counterintuitive for an offensive lineman.

"For sure, as an O-lineman, this is what you do. You love football. You love what you do. And the underwear Olympics, that's not your forte," Mays said. "Play ball. That's what we're here to do."

Asked what he liked the least about "the underwear Olympics," Mays laughed and replied: "I'd say just wearing underwear, I guess."

Regardless how they cover themselves, the Panthers are trying to cover as much ground with these guys as they can. The team's emphasis this offseason was upgrading the offensive line, so having Ekwonu and Mays ready to work alongside guys like Taylor Moton and offseason acquisitions Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman is critical.

So Campen's been giving them as much as they can handle during those hour-long Zoom sessions, and then they get plenty of reps this weekend.

"You can go from getting in combine shape where you're practicing for your 40 and your bench press to running 12 plays in a row, so you get your legs underneath you a little bit," Rhule said. "But next week, the last week of Phase 2 (of the offseason program) is going to hit them fast. They're going to have to walk into a locker room on Monday and join the rest of the team. This gets them started. And from there, they have to catch up as best they can."

Because next week, the rest of the team will be here, and it will become a little more real.

PHOTOS: First day of 2022 rookie minicamp

View photos from the Panthers first day of rookie minicamp at the Atrium Health practice fields.

1CW13812
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13625
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13686
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13732
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13738
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13770
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13842
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13860
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13872
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13882
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13889
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13891
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13901
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13932
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13952
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13957
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13981
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13986
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14012
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14032
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14051
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14070
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14083
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14088
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14092
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14096
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14107
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14109
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14192
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14228
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14275
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19879
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19902
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19912
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5807
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5816
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5881
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5903
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5914
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5947
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5976
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I5986
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6004
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6030
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6056
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6064
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6092
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6164
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6174
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rookie minicamp notebook: Matt Corral jumping right in

The third-round quarterback stepped carefully through questions about his future, and some new drills.

news

Best of rookie minicamp: Friday, May 13

View social posts and reactions to Friday's first rookie minicamp workout.

news

Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

Draft picks, undrafted free agents and invited workout players will gather in Charlotte this weekend.

news

2022 single-game tickets on sale now

Fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 season which features nine home games.

news

Hidden details of the 2022 schedule release video

Go inside all the special details and 'Easter eggs' of this year's schedule release video.

news

Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

Four of the first five games of the schedule are at home.

news

Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

Carolina will play four of its first five games at home.

news

Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

This is the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.

news

Panthers release two to get to roster limit

The team waived tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker in advance of rookie minicamp.

news

2022 NFL schedule to be released tonight

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting tonight at 9 p.m.

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

Advertising