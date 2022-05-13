Panthers throwing a lot at rookie offensive linemen

This weekend, there aren't many choices, which also means there are a lot of reps. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said having so few linemen and players, in general, gives the rookies a chance to run more plays than they might if a full roster was here, so it helps with conditioning.

Ekwonu said he never practiced in college with fewer than 12 linemen at a time (down from the normal 20 to 24), and that was when COVID-19 sapped their numbers. So this was as intense a workday as you get before pads go on, but he grinned and added: "Coach is always going to take care of us."

The workload was fine with Mays, who said the pre-draft season when you train for the combine was counterintuitive for an offensive lineman.

"For sure, as an O-lineman, this is what you do. You love football. You love what you do. And the underwear Olympics, that's not your forte," Mays said. "Play ball. That's what we're here to do."

Asked what he liked the least about "the underwear Olympics," Mays laughed and replied: "I'd say just wearing underwear, I guess."

Regardless how they cover themselves, the Panthers are trying to cover as much ground with these guys as they can. The team's emphasis this offseason was upgrading the offensive line, so having Ekwonu and Mays ready to work alongside guys like Taylor Moton and offseason acquisitions Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman is critical.

So Campen's been giving them as much as they can handle during those hour-long Zoom sessions, and then they get plenty of reps this weekend.

"You can go from getting in combine shape where you're practicing for your 40 and your bench press to running 12 plays in a row, so you get your legs underneath you a little bit," Rhule said. "But next week, the last week of Phase 2 (of the offseason program) is going to hit them fast. They're going to have to walk into a locker room on Monday and join the rest of the team. This gets them started. And from there, they have to catch up as best they can."