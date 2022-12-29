Instant replay on practice field helping run game

"I just think it's good to get some extra time," Nixon said. "Any time you get extra time to watch film, especially when they just performed the rep, I think it really resonates with them. And they remember exactly what they did right or exactly what they did wrong right away."

D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear take instant looks to see if they're making correct reads on run plays in practice. Nixon said they look for tracks and aim for landmarks – for example, running toward the outside leg of a guard – while keeping a look on their eyes and field vision. It's all about details and fundamentals, and having immediate feedback is helpful.

"We try to be real detailed with that," Nixon said. "(It) makes a difference on if it's going to be a successful play or not, depending on their general fundamentals for each run."

Foreman said reviewing tape on the sideline has helped him make the most of his practice reps. Once he goes back in for another set of plays, Foreman can apply what he saw immediately to his next reps.

"You can see what went wrong or what went good immediately; you don't have to wait until we go to the meeting (later in the afternoon)," Foreman said. "Once we go back on offense, you learn from that immediately. It's been pretty good. I enjoy it."

Something is working right in Carolina, as Foreman and Hubbard each put up career-best yardage totals (165 for Foreman, 125 for Hubbard) with seven runs of at least 21 yards split between the two of them in last week's win over Detroit. The Panthers put up a franchise-high 320 rushing yards against the Lions.

Since interim head coach Steve Wilks took over in Week 6, the Panthers are averaging 151.6 yards per game on the ground, and are up to 10th in the league in rushing yardage as they've made it the centerpiece of their physical persona. For reference, the league average is 120.9 per game, and the number under Wilks would rank third in the league for the entire year. But running like that takes more than attitude. It takes detailed work.

It also takes plenty of technology, and the people to make it happen in an outdoor setting away from the comforts (and nearby electrical outlets and convenient wifi connections) of a meeting room.

The outdoor setup includes one television, a computer, and five tablets that show two camera views of each play (one from the sideline and one from the end zone). The five-person football video team helps set it all up for each practice, which takes about 15 minutes daily.