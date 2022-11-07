Snap Counts: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

Nov 07, 2022 at 07:05 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Bengals in Week 9.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett49 (100%)3 (10%)
Brady Christensen49 (100%)3 (10%)
Ikem Ekwonu49 (100%)3 (10%)
Taylor Moton49 (100%)3 (10%)
Bradley Bozeman49 (100%)
DJ Moore48 (98%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.45 (92%)
Shi Smith39 (80%)3 (10%)
Baker Mayfield31 (63%)
Tommy Tremble27 (55%)15 (52%)
D'Onta Foreman21 (43%)
Ian Thomas18 (37%)10 (34%)
PJ Walker18 (37%)
Raheem Blackshear17 (35%)9 (31%)
Giovanni Ricci13 (27%)19 (66%)
Spencer Brown13 (27%)4 (14%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.3 (6%)
Cameron Erving1 (2%)
  • Carolina played just 49 offensive snaps, one week after seeing 80 offensive snaps in Atlanta.
  • Starter PJ Walker played just 18 snaps in the first half, while Baker Mayfield played 31 snaps in the second half as he led three touchdown drives.
  • D'Onta Foreman only played 21 snaps, rushing seven times for 23 yards after he had consecutive 100-yard games in Weeks 7 and 8. Raheem Blackshear played most of the second half (17 snaps), finishing with 53 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. played over 90 percent of the snaps for the second-straight week, scoring his first career touchdown in the second half.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Myles Hartsfield74 (100%)4 (14%)
Jaycee Horn67 (91%)1 (3%)
Xavier Woods67 (91%)
Shaq Thompson66 (89%)7 (24%)
Keith Taylor Jr.65 (88%)10 (34%)
Yetur Gross-Matos56 (76%)7 (24%)
Matt Ioannidis55 (74%)6 (21%)
Frankie Luvu54 (73%)
Brian Burns49 (66%)4 (14%)
Marquis Haynes38 (51%)11 (38%)
CJ Henderson37 (50%)8 (28%)
Bravvion Roy26 (35%)4 (14%)
Marquan McCall25 (34%)7 (24%)
Sean Chandler23 (31%)21 (72%)
Derrick Brown22 (30%)3 (10%)
Cory Littleton20 (27%)26 (90%)
Damien Wilson19 (26%)16 (55%)
Tae Hayes17 (23%)1 (3%)
Daviyon Nixon13 (18%)
Amare Barno12 (16%)8 (28%)
Brandon Smith8 (11%)19 (66%)
Marquise Blair1 (1%)8 (28%)
  • Myles Hartsfield played every snap for the fourth time this season. Since Week 4, he has played over 98 percent of the defensive snaps, the most on the team.
  • Keith Taylor Jr. played a season-high 88 percent of the snaps after Donte Jackson was active but did not play. Taylor finished with four tackles and a pass deflection.
  • Brian Burns played just 66 percent of the snaps after dealing with a neck injury that he suffered in the first quarter.
  • Derrick Brown played 22 snaps before being ruled out of the game with an illness.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin26 (90%)
Chandler Wooten19 (66%)
Johnny Hekker8 (28%)
JJ Jansen8 (28%)
Eddy Pineiro7 (24%)
Cade Mays3 (10%)
Michael Jordan3 (10%)

