Snap Counts: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Bengals in Week 9.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|49 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Brady Christensen
|49 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|49 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Taylor Moton
|49 (100%)
|3 (10%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|49 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|48 (98%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|45 (92%)
|Shi Smith
|39 (80%)
|3 (10%)
|Baker Mayfield
|31 (63%)
|Tommy Tremble
|27 (55%)
|15 (52%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|21 (43%)
|Ian Thomas
|18 (37%)
|10 (34%)
|PJ Walker
|18 (37%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|17 (35%)
|9 (31%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|13 (27%)
|19 (66%)
|Spencer Brown
|13 (27%)
|4 (14%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|3 (6%)
|Cameron Erving
|1 (2%)
- Carolina played just 49 offensive snaps, one week after seeing 80 offensive snaps in Atlanta.
- Starter PJ Walker played just 18 snaps in the first half, while Baker Mayfield played 31 snaps in the second half as he led three touchdown drives.
- D'Onta Foreman only played 21 snaps, rushing seven times for 23 yards after he had consecutive 100-yard games in Weeks 7 and 8. Raheem Blackshear played most of the second half (17 snaps), finishing with 53 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. played over 90 percent of the snaps for the second-straight week, scoring his first career touchdown in the second half.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Myles Hartsfield
|74 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Jaycee Horn
|67 (91%)
|1 (3%)
|Xavier Woods
|67 (91%)
|Shaq Thompson
|66 (89%)
|7 (24%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|65 (88%)
|10 (34%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|56 (76%)
|7 (24%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|55 (74%)
|6 (21%)
|Frankie Luvu
|54 (73%)
|Brian Burns
|49 (66%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquis Haynes
|38 (51%)
|11 (38%)
|CJ Henderson
|37 (50%)
|8 (28%)
|Bravvion Roy
|26 (35%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquan McCall
|25 (34%)
|7 (24%)
|Sean Chandler
|23 (31%)
|21 (72%)
|Derrick Brown
|22 (30%)
|3 (10%)
|Cory Littleton
|20 (27%)
|26 (90%)
|Damien Wilson
|19 (26%)
|16 (55%)
|Tae Hayes
|17 (23%)
|1 (3%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|13 (18%)
|Amare Barno
|12 (16%)
|8 (28%)
|Brandon Smith
|8 (11%)
|19 (66%)
|Marquise Blair
|1 (1%)
|8 (28%)
- Myles Hartsfield played every snap for the fourth time this season. Since Week 4, he has played over 98 percent of the defensive snaps, the most on the team.
- Keith Taylor Jr. played a season-high 88 percent of the snaps after Donte Jackson was active but did not play. Taylor finished with four tackles and a pass deflection.
- Brian Burns played just 66 percent of the snaps after dealing with a neck injury that he suffered in the first quarter.
- Derrick Brown played 22 snaps before being ruled out of the game with an illness.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|26 (90%)
|Chandler Wooten
|19 (66%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (28%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (28%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|7 (24%)
|Cade Mays
|3 (10%)
|Michael Jordan
|3 (10%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.