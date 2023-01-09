Snap Counts: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

Jan 09, 2023 at 08:18 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 18.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Ikem Ekwonu59 (100%)2 (10%)
Taylor Moton59 (100%)2 (10%)
Bradley Bozeman59 (100%)1 (5%)
Sam Darnold59 (100%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.55 (93%)
DJ Moore54 (92%)
Mike Jordan53 (90%)2 (10%)
Chuba Hubbard41 (69%)6 (30%)
Ian Thomas34 (58%)4 (20%)
Cade Mays34 (58%)2 (10%)
Shi Smith30 (51%)
Tommy Tremble29 (49%)10 (50%)
Austin Corbett26 (44%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.17 (29%)
D'Onta Foreman15 (25%)
Stephen Sullivan9 (15%)7 (35%)
Brady Christensen6 (10%)
Giovanni Ricci3 (5%)15 (75%)
Raheem Blackshear3 (5%)5 (25%)
Preston Williams2 (3%)7 (35%)
Cameron Erving2 (3%)2 (10%)
  • Taylor Moton played his third-straight season with 100 percent of the offensive snaps. He has 5,618 total career snaps (offense + special teams) trailing only Cam Newton for the most snaps through a Panther's first six seasons (since snaps were recorded in 2006).
  • Ikem Ekwonu played 100 percent of the snaps in his rookie season, becoming the first Panthers rookie to play every snap on offense (since snaps were recorded in 2006).
  • Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett both left the game early, with Michael Jordan and Cade Mays filling in. Michael Jordan became the first Panthers offensive lineman to recover a fumble for a TD, while Mays played a career-high number of snaps (34).
  • DJ Moore finished the season playing 96 percent of the total snaps, the most by any wide receiver in the NFL in 2022. He finished with 888 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.
  • From Week 7 to Week 18, Terrace Marshall Jr. played 87 percent of the offensive snaps, ranking 14th among wide receivers over that span.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
CJ Henderson60 (100%)8 (40%)
Frankie Luvu60 (100%)3 (15%)
Shaq Thompson60 (100%)3 (15%)
Xavier Woods60 (100%)
Jeremy Chinn60 (100%)
Josh Norman60 (100%)
Derrick Brown52 (87%)3 (15%)
Yetur Gross-Matos52 (87%)3 (15%)
Bravvion Roy40 (67%)3 (15%)
Marquis Haynes38 (63%)4 (20%)
Cory Littleton27 (45%)15 (75%)
Henry Anderson24 (40%)3 (15%)
Myles Hartsfield22 (37%)7 (35%)
Amaré Barno17 (28%)6 (30%)
Sam Franklin10 (17%)18 (90%)
Phil Hoskins9 (15%)
Marquan McCall8 (13%)1 (5%)
Keith Taylor Jr.1 (2%)8 (40%)
  • Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps on Sunday and finished the season with 81 percent of the snaps, a new career high. Luvu had 111 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, becoming just the third player in NFL history with at least 100 tackles and at least 19 TFLs in one season.
  • Shaq Thompson played 94.1 percent of the snaps in 2022, finishing with a career-high 135 tackles, ninth-most in a season in franchise history.
  • Derrick Brown had a career-high 75 percent of the defensive snaps, ranking 12th among NFL defensive tackles. His 57 tackles tied Mike Rucker for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in a single season.
  • Amaré Barno played 17 snaps, the most of his rookie season, as he recorded a crucial sack in the second half.
  • Josh Norman started and played 100 percent of the snaps, leading the Panthers with eight tackles.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Joel Iyiegbuniwe15 (75%)
Sean Chandler15 (75%)
Damien Wilson10 (50%)
Johnny Hekker8 (40%)
JJ Jansen8 (40%)
Andre Roberts5 (25%)
Eddy Pineiro4 (20%)
T.J. Carrie4 (20%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Saints

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 18 game against the New Orleans on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints line up against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold runs around New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) is defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Carolina Panthers guard Michael Jordan recovers a fumble for a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold fumbles in the end zone during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
