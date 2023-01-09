Snap Counts: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 18.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Ikem Ekwonu
|59 (100%)
|2 (10%)
|Taylor Moton
|59 (100%)
|2 (10%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|59 (100%)
|1 (5%)
|Sam Darnold
|59 (100%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|55 (93%)
|DJ Moore
|54 (92%)
|Mike Jordan
|53 (90%)
|2 (10%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|41 (69%)
|6 (30%)
|Ian Thomas
|34 (58%)
|4 (20%)
|Cade Mays
|34 (58%)
|2 (10%)
|Shi Smith
|30 (51%)
|Tommy Tremble
|29 (49%)
|10 (50%)
|Austin Corbett
|26 (44%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|17 (29%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|15 (25%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|9 (15%)
|7 (35%)
|Brady Christensen
|6 (10%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|3 (5%)
|15 (75%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|3 (5%)
|5 (25%)
|Preston Williams
|2 (3%)
|7 (35%)
|Cameron Erving
|2 (3%)
|2 (10%)
- Taylor Moton played his third-straight season with 100 percent of the offensive snaps. He has 5,618 total career snaps (offense + special teams) trailing only Cam Newton for the most snaps through a Panther's first six seasons (since snaps were recorded in 2006).
- Ikem Ekwonu played 100 percent of the snaps in his rookie season, becoming the first Panthers rookie to play every snap on offense (since snaps were recorded in 2006).
- Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett both left the game early, with Michael Jordan and Cade Mays filling in. Michael Jordan became the first Panthers offensive lineman to recover a fumble for a TD, while Mays played a career-high number of snaps (34).
- DJ Moore finished the season playing 96 percent of the total snaps, the most by any wide receiver in the NFL in 2022. He finished with 888 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.
- From Week 7 to Week 18, Terrace Marshall Jr. played 87 percent of the offensive snaps, ranking 14th among wide receivers over that span.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|CJ Henderson
|60 (100%)
|8 (40%)
|Frankie Luvu
|60 (100%)
|3 (15%)
|Shaq Thompson
|60 (100%)
|3 (15%)
|Xavier Woods
|60 (100%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|60 (100%)
|Josh Norman
|60 (100%)
|Derrick Brown
|52 (87%)
|3 (15%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|52 (87%)
|3 (15%)
|Bravvion Roy
|40 (67%)
|3 (15%)
|Marquis Haynes
|38 (63%)
|4 (20%)
|Cory Littleton
|27 (45%)
|15 (75%)
|Henry Anderson
|24 (40%)
|3 (15%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|22 (37%)
|7 (35%)
|Amaré Barno
|17 (28%)
|6 (30%)
|Sam Franklin
|10 (17%)
|18 (90%)
|Phil Hoskins
|9 (15%)
|Marquan McCall
|8 (13%)
|1 (5%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|1 (2%)
|8 (40%)
- Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps on Sunday and finished the season with 81 percent of the snaps, a new career high. Luvu had 111 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, becoming just the third player in NFL history with at least 100 tackles and at least 19 TFLs in one season.
- Shaq Thompson played 94.1 percent of the snaps in 2022, finishing with a career-high 135 tackles, ninth-most in a season in franchise history.
- Derrick Brown had a career-high 75 percent of the defensive snaps, ranking 12th among NFL defensive tackles. His 57 tackles tied Mike Rucker for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in a single season.
- Amaré Barno played 17 snaps, the most of his rookie season, as he recorded a crucial sack in the second half.
- Josh Norman started and played 100 percent of the snaps, leading the Panthers with eight tackles.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|15 (75%)
|Sean Chandler
|15 (75%)
|Damien Wilson
|10 (50%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (40%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (40%)
|Andre Roberts
|5 (25%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|4 (20%)
|T.J. Carrie
|4 (20%)
