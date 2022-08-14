Snap Counts: Carolina at Washington in preseason opener

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the preseason opener at Washington.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Rashaun Henry
|47 (64%)
|Austen Pleasants
|45 (62%)
|3 (13%)
|Cade Mays
|45 (62%)
|3 (13%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|39 (53%)
|3 (13%)
|Derek Wright
|34 (47%)
|3 (13%)
|P.J. Walker
|34 (47%)
|Wyatt Miller
|33 (45%)
|3 (13%)
|Deonte Brown
|33 (45%)
|3 (13%)
|Jared Scott
|32 (44%)
|1 (4%)
|Cameron Erving
|28 (38%)
|3 (13%)
|Brady Christensen
|28 (38%)
|2 (9%)
|Michael Jordan
|28 (38%)
|2 (9%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|25 (34%)
|7 (30%)
|Keith Kirkwood
|24 (33%)
|4 (17%)
|Brandon Zylstra
|23 (32%)
|6 (36%)
|Rashard Higgins
|22 (30%)
|4 (17%)
|Spencer Brown
|21 (29%)
|7 (30%)
|Shi Smith
|21 (29%)
|5 (22%)
|Mike Horton
|21 (29%)
|3 (13%)
|Matt Corral
|21 (29%)
|Charleston Rambo
|18 (25%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|16 (22%)
|3 (13%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|16 (22%)
|2 (9%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|16 (22%)
|2 (9%)
|Nate Becker
|15 (21%)
|Darius Bradwell
|14 (19%)
|7 (30%)
|Austin Corbett
|12 (16%)
|2 (9%)
|Taylor Moton
|12 (16%)
|2 (9%)
|Pat Elflein
|12 (16%)
|Baker Mayfield
|12 (16%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|12 (16%)
|Tommy Tremble
|11 (15%)
|2 (9%)
|John Lovett
|10 (14%)
|10 (43%)
|Ryan Izzo
|9 (12%)
|2 (9%)
|Sam Darnold
|6 (8%)
|Robbie Anderson
|5 (7%)
|Andre Roberts
|3 (4%)
|1 (4%)
- PJ Walker played the most of the quarterbacks, logging 34 snaps. He was followed by Matt Corral (21 snaps), Baker Mayfield (12 snaps) and Sam Darnold (6 snaps).
- Running back Spencer Brown led the team with 36 rushing yards and a touchdown, playing 21 snaps. Chuba Hubbard played 16 snaps and had four carries for 11 yards, while D'Onta Foreman played 12 snaps and had three carries for five yards.
- Brady Christensen played 28 snaps, while Ikem Ekwonu had 16 snaps.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Arron Mosby
|49 (71%)
|12 (52%)
|Amaré Barno
|42 (61%)
|5 (22%)
|Austin Larkin
|39 (57%)
|6 (26%)
|Madre Harper
|36 (52%)
|11 (48%)
|Phil Hoskins
|35 (51%)
|Tae Hayes
|34 (49%)
|1 (4%)
|Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|33 (48%)
|13 (57%)
|Frank Herron
|33 (48%)
|1 (4%)
|Kenny Robinson
|31 (45%)
|12 (52%)
|Sam Franklin
|31 (45%)
|10 (43%)
|Juston Burris
|31 (45%)
|3 (13%)
|Sean Chandler
|30 (43%)
|6 (26%)
|Chris Westry
|30 (43%)
|1 (4%)
|Brandon Smith
|28 (41%)
|7 (30%)
|Bravvion Roy
|28 (41%)
|1 (4%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|26 (38%)
|2 (9%)
|Kalon Barnes
|21 (30%)
|5 (22%)
|Marquan McCall
|20 (29%)
|1 (4%)
|Julian Stanford
|19 (28%)
|7 (30%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|19 (28%)
|6 (26%)
|Duke Dawson
|19 (28%)
|2 (9%)
|Darryl Johnson
|18 (26%)
|6 (26%)
|Drew Jordan
|17 (25%)
|6 (26%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|14 (20%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|12 (17%)
|1 (4%)
|Khalan Tolson
|11 (16%)
|6 (26%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|7 (10%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|7 (10%)
|Xavier Woods
|7 (10%)
|Donte Jackson
|7 (10%)
|Damien Wilson
|7 (10%)
|Cory Littleton
|7 (10%)
|CJ Henderson
|7 (10%)
|Brian Burns
|3 (4%)
|Frankie Luvu
|1 (1%)
- Rookie draft pick Amaré Barno played 61 percent of the defensive snaps, second-most on the team. He had three tackles, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure.
- Cornerback Tae Hayes had just under 50 percent of the snaps and led the team with five tackles and two pass deflections.
- In just seven snaps, Xavier Woods made two tackles and had a pass deflection.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Zane Gonzalez
|11 (48%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (35%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (35%)
See photos of Panthers playing at FedEx Field during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders.