Snap Counts: Carolina at Washington in preseason opener

Aug 14, 2022 at 08:15 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the preseason opener at Washington.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Rashaun Henry47 (64%)
Austen Pleasants45 (62%)3 (13%)
Cade Mays45 (62%)3 (13%)
Sam Tecklenburg39 (53%)3 (13%)
Derek Wright34 (47%)3 (13%)
P.J. Walker34 (47%)
Wyatt Miller33 (45%)3 (13%)
Deonte Brown33 (45%)3 (13%)
Jared Scott32 (44%)1 (4%)
Cameron Erving28 (38%)3 (13%)
Brady Christensen28 (38%)2 (9%)
Michael Jordan28 (38%)2 (9%)
Giovanni Ricci25 (34%)7 (30%)
Keith Kirkwood24 (33%)4 (17%)
Brandon Zylstra23 (32%)6 (36%)
Rashard Higgins22 (30%)4 (17%)
Spencer Brown21 (29%)7 (30%)
Shi Smith21 (29%)5 (22%)
Mike Horton21 (29%)3 (13%)
Matt Corral21 (29%)
Charleston Rambo18 (25%)
Chuba Hubbard16 (22%)3 (13%)
Ikem Ekwonu16 (22%)2 (9%)
Bradley Bozeman16 (22%)2 (9%)
Nate Becker15 (21%)
Darius Bradwell14 (19%)7 (30%)
Austin Corbett12 (16%)2 (9%)
Taylor Moton12 (16%)2 (9%)
Pat Elflein12 (16%)
Baker Mayfield12 (16%)
D'Onta Foreman12 (16%)
Tommy Tremble11 (15%)2 (9%)
John Lovett10 (14%)10 (43%)
Ryan Izzo9 (12%)2 (9%)
Sam Darnold6 (8%)
Robbie Anderson5 (7%)
Andre Roberts3 (4%)1 (4%)
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Arron Mosby49 (71%)12 (52%)
Amaré Barno42 (61%)5 (22%)
Austin Larkin39 (57%)6 (26%)
Madre Harper36 (52%)11 (48%)
Phil Hoskins35 (51%)
Tae Hayes34 (49%)1 (4%)
Isaiah Graham-Mobley33 (48%)13 (57%)
Frank Herron33 (48%)1 (4%)
Kenny Robinson31 (45%)12 (52%)
Sam Franklin31 (45%)10 (43%)
Juston Burris31 (45%)3 (13%)
Sean Chandler30 (43%)6 (26%)
Chris Westry30 (43%)1 (4%)
Brandon Smith28 (41%)7 (30%)
Bravvion Roy28 (41%)1 (4%)
Myles Hartsfield26 (38%)2 (9%)
Kalon Barnes21 (30%)5 (22%)
Marquan McCall20 (29%)1 (4%)
Julian Stanford19 (28%)7 (30%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver19 (28%)6 (26%)
Duke Dawson19 (28%)2 (9%)
Darryl Johnson18 (26%)6 (26%)
Drew Jordan17 (25%)6 (26%)
Yetur Gross-Matos14 (20%)
Daviyon Nixon12 (17%)1 (4%)
Khalan Tolson11 (16%)6 (26%)
Matt Ioannidis7 (10%)
Jeremy Chinn7 (10%)
Xavier Woods7 (10%)
Donte Jackson7 (10%)
Damien Wilson7 (10%)
Cory Littleton7 (10%)
CJ Henderson7 (10%)
Brian Burns3 (4%)
Frankie Luvu1 (1%)
  • Rookie draft pick Amaré Barno played 61 percent of the defensive snaps, second-most on the team. He had three tackles, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure.
  • Cornerback Tae Hayes had just under 50 percent of the snaps and led the team with five tackles and two pass deflections.
  • In just seven snaps, Xavier Woods made two tackles and had a pass deflection.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Zane Gonzalez11 (48%)
JJ Jansen8 (35%)
Johnny Hekker8 (35%)

In-Game Photos: Carolina at Washington

See photos of Panthers playing at FedEx Field during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, left, can't stop a touchdown catch by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, left, can't stop a touchdown catch by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) jumps but is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl, left, during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (33) jumps but is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl, left, during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Arron Mosby, center, celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, and safety Xavier Woods during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Arron Mosby, center, celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, and safety Xavier Woods during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, left, can't catch a pass as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain defends during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, left, can't catch a pass as Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain defends during the first half of a NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Arron Mosby, right, recovers a fumble during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Arron Mosby, right, recovers a fumble during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reaches to take the handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reaches to take the handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

