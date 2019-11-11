Snap Counts: Panthers at Packers

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Greg Van Roten
|73 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Taylor Moton
|73 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Matt Paradis
|73 (100%)
|2 (9%)
|Trai Turner
|73 (100%)
|Kyle Allen
|73 (100%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|73 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|73 (100%)
|4 (17%)
|Greg Olsen
|73 (100%)
|Curtis Samuel
|61 (84%)
|Jarius Wright
|45 (62%)
|Dennis Daley
|44 (60%)
|2 (9%)
|Daryl Williams
|29 (40%)
|2 (9%)
|Chris Manhertz
|23 (32%)
|2 (9%)
|Alex Armah
|11 (15%)
|12 (52%)
|Ian Thomas
|4 (5%)
|DeAndrew White
|2 (3%)
|16 (70%)
- D.J. Moore played 100 percent of the offensive snaps as well as four special teams snaps. He finished with a career-high-tying nine catches for 120 yards. He also had three fair catches on four punt returns.
- Christian McCaffrey played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since Week 4, finishing with 108 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.
- Along the offensive line, Dennis Daley only played 60 percent of the snaps at left tackle before exiting with a groin injury. Taylor Moton then moved to left tackle with Daryl Williams coming in to play 29 snaps at right tackle.
- Alex Armah played double digits in snaps for the second straight game and the fifth time this season.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|68 (100%)
|5 (22%)
|Eric Reid
|68 (100%)
|5 (22%)
|Luke Kuechly
|68 (100%)
|5 (22%)
|Tre Boston
|68 (100%)
|Ross Cockrell
|60 (88%)
|8 (35%)
|Donte Jackson
|60 (88%)
|5 (22%)
|Bruce Irvin
|57 (84%)
|4 (17%)
|Mario Addison
|57 (84%)
|Gerald McCoy
|47 (69%)
|4 (17%)
|Dontari Poe
|45 (66%)
|5 (22%)
|Javien Elliott
|32 (47%)
|9 (39%)
|Vernon Butler
|28 (41%)
|4 (17%)
|Kyle Love
|24 (35%)
|Wes Horton
|19 (28%)
|1 (4%)
|Efe Obada
|13 (19%)
|6 (26%)
|Cole Luke
|11 (16%)
|13 (57%)
|Brian Burns
|11 (16%)
|5 (22%)
|Marquis Haynes
|7 (10%)
|15 (65%)
|Colin Jones
|5 (7%)
|21 (91%)
- Carolina did not have a cornerback play 100 percent of the snaps for the first time this season. Ross Cockrell started in place of the injured James Bradberry, but only played 88 percent of the snaps as he went in and out with an injury. Donte Jackson also came out at times with a groin injury, playing 88 percent of the snaps.
- Javien Elliott (32 snaps), Cole Luke (11 snaps) and Colin Jones (5 snaps) all saw time in the secondary in substitution and nickel packages.
- Vernon Butler played 28 snaps and recorded a sack despite entering the game as questionable with a back injury.
- Wes Horton played 19 snaps in his first game back as a Panther. He only joined the team on Thursday last week.
- Brian Burns played 11 snaps after playing 51 last week.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Jermaine Carter
|16 (70%)
|Andre Smith
|16 (70%)
|Reggie Bonnafon
|16 (70%)
|Rashaan Gaulden
|16 (70%)
|Jordan Scarlett
|12 (52%)
|Joey Slye
|6 (26%)
|J.J. Jansen
|5 (22%)
|Michael Palardy
|5 (22%)
|Tyler Larsen
|2 (9%)