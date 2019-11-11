Snap Counts: Panthers at Packers

Nov 11, 2019 at 09:15 AM
Will Bryan
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Greg Van Roten73 (100%)2 (9%)
Taylor Moton73 (100%)2 (9%)
Matt Paradis73 (100%)2 (9%)
Trai Turner73 (100%)
Kyle Allen73 (100%)
Christian McCaffrey73 (100%)
DJ Moore73 (100%)4 (17%)
Greg Olsen73 (100%)
Curtis Samuel61 (84%)
Jarius Wright45 (62%)
Dennis Daley44 (60%)2 (9%)
Daryl Williams29 (40%)2 (9%)
Chris Manhertz23 (32%)2 (9%)
Alex Armah11 (15%)12 (52%)
Ian Thomas4 (5%)
DeAndrew White2 (3%)16 (70%)
  • D.J. Moore played 100 percent of the offensive snaps as well as four special teams snaps. He finished with a career-high-tying nine catches for 120 yards. He also had three fair catches on four punt returns.
  • Christian McCaffrey played 100 percent of the snaps for the first time since Week 4, finishing with 108 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.
  • Along the offensive line, Dennis Daley only played 60 percent of the snaps at left tackle before exiting with a groin injury. Taylor Moton then moved to left tackle with Daryl Williams coming in to play 29 snaps at right tackle.
  • Alex Armah played double digits in snaps for the second straight game and the fifth time this season.

PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson68 (100%)5 (22%)
Eric Reid68 (100%)5 (22%)
Luke Kuechly68 (100%)5 (22%)
Tre Boston68 (100%)
Ross Cockrell60 (88%)8 (35%)
Donte Jackson60 (88%)5 (22%)
Bruce Irvin57 (84%)4 (17%)
Mario Addison57 (84%)
Gerald McCoy47 (69%)4 (17%)
Dontari Poe45 (66%)5 (22%)
Javien Elliott32 (47%)9 (39%)
Vernon Butler28 (41%)4 (17%)
Kyle Love24 (35%)
Wes Horton19 (28%)1 (4%)
Efe Obada13 (19%)6 (26%)
Cole Luke11 (16%)13 (57%)
Brian Burns11 (16%)5 (22%)
Marquis Haynes7 (10%)15 (65%)
Colin Jones5 (7%)21 (91%)
  • Carolina did not have a cornerback play 100 percent of the snaps for the first time this season. Ross Cockrell started in place of the injured James Bradberry, but only played 88 percent of the snaps as he went in and out with an injury. Donte Jackson also came out at times with a groin injury, playing 88 percent of the snaps.
  • Javien Elliott (32 snaps), Cole Luke (11 snaps) and Colin Jones (5 snaps) all saw time in the secondary in substitution and nickel packages.
  • Vernon Butler played 28 snaps and recorded a sack despite entering the game as questionable with a back injury.
  • Wes Horton played 19 snaps in his first game back as a Panther. He only joined the team on Thursday last week.
  • Brian Burns played 11 snaps after playing 51 last week.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Jermaine Carter16 (70%)
Andre Smith16 (70%)
Reggie Bonnafon16 (70%)
Rashaan Gaulden16 (70%)
Jordan Scarlett12 (52%)
Joey Slye6 (26%)
J.J. Jansen5 (22%)
Michael Palardy5 (22%)
Tyler Larsen2 (9%)

