Snap Counts: Panthers at Packers

|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|John Miller
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Chris Reed
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Trent Scott
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Teddy Bridgewater
|69 (100%)
|Matt Paradis
|69 (100%)
|Robby Anderson
|62 (90%)
|Curtis Samuel
|58 (84%)
|DJ Moore
|56 (81%)
|Ian Thomas
|50 (72%)
|5 (18%)
|Mike Davis
|37 (54%)
|Chris Manhertz
|26 (38%)
|4 (14%)
|Rodney Smith
|24 (35%)
|Colin Thompson
|11 (16%)
|9 (32%)
|Pharoh Cooper
|9 (13%)
|6 (21%)
|Alex Armah
|7 (10%)
|20 (71%)
|Brandon Zylstra
|5 (7%)
|20 (71%)
- Wide receiver DJ Moore played 81 percent of the snaps in his return from the COVID-19 list, totaling a game-high 131 receiving yards on six receptions.
- Wide receiver Curtis Samuel played a season-high 84 percent of the offensive snaps. He had four catches for 42 yards.
- Tackle Trent Scott played 100 percent of the snaps on the left side, marking just the second game this season where he started and played 100 percent of the snaps.
- Tight end Ian Thomas played 72 percent of the snaps and had a season-high 29 receiving yards on three receptions.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Shaq Thompson
|62 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Donte Jackson
|62 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Tre Boston
|62 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|62 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Juston Burris
|60 (97%)
|4 (14%)
|Brian Burns
|58 (94%)
|3 (11%)
|Derrick Brown
|57 (92%)
|3 (11%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|52 (84%)
|2 (7%)
|Bravvion Roy
|47 (76%)
|3 (11%)
|Rasul Douglas
|44 (71%)
|9 (32%)
|Jermaine Carter
|31 (50%)
|8 (29%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|29 (47%)
|20 (71%)
|Troy Pride Jr.
|18 (29%)
|1 (4%)
|Efe Obada
|17 (27%)
|2 (7%)
|Woodrow Hamilton
|11 (18%)
|2 (7%)
|Marquis Haynes
|6 (10%)
|1 (4%)
|Corn Elder
|4 (6%)
|20 (71%)
- Cornerback Donte Jackson played every snap for just the second time this season, finishing with five tackles.
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown played a career-high 92 percent of the snaps, tallying his first two career sacks in the process.
- Despite exiting briefly with a knee injury, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy played a career-high 76 percent of the snaps, making one tackle for loss.
- Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. left the game with a groin injury, playing just 29 percent of the snaps after starting at cornerback. Rasul Douglas (71 percent) and Myles Hartsfield (47 percent) played the majority of snaps outside corner and nickel, respectively.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Adarius Taylor
|20 (71%)
|Julian Stanford
|20 (71%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|16 (57%)
|Sam Franklin
|16 (57%)
|Kenny Robinson
|15 (54%)
|Trenton Cannon
|14 (50%)
|Joey Slye
|9 (32%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (29%)
|Joseph Charlton
|8 (29%)
|Michael Schofield
|4 (14%)
|Tyler Larsen
|4 (14%)