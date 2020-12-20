Snap Counts: Panthers at Packers

Dec 20, 2020 at 08:46 AM
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
John Miller 69 (100%) 4 (14%)
Chris Reed 69 (100%) 4 (14%)
Taylor Moton 69 (100%) 4 (14%)
Trent Scott 69 (100%) 4 (14%)
Teddy Bridgewater 69 (100%)
Matt Paradis 69 (100%)
Robby Anderson 62 (90%)
Curtis Samuel 58 (84%)
DJ Moore 56 (81%)
Ian Thomas 50 (72%) 5 (18%)
Mike Davis 37 (54%)
Chris Manhertz 26 (38%) 4 (14%)
Rodney Smith 24 (35%)
Colin Thompson 11 (16%) 9 (32%)
Pharoh Cooper 9 (13%) 6 (21%)
Alex Armah 7 (10%) 20 (71%)
Brandon Zylstra 5 (7%) 20 (71%)
  • Wide receiver DJ Moore played 81 percent of the snaps in his return from the COVID-19 list, totaling a game-high 131 receiving yards on six receptions.
  • Wide receiver Curtis Samuel played a season-high 84 percent of the offensive snaps. He had four catches for 42 yards.
  • Tackle Trent Scott played 100 percent of the snaps on the left side, marking just the second game this season where he started and played 100 percent of the snaps.
  • Tight end Ian Thomas played 72 percent of the snaps and had a season-high 29 receiving yards on three receptions.
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Shaq Thompson 62 (100%) 4 (14%)
Donte Jackson 62 (100%) 4 (14%)
Tre Boston 62 (100%) 4 (14%)
Jeremy Chinn 62 (100%) 4 (14%)
Juston Burris 60 (97%) 4 (14%)
Brian Burns 58 (94%) 3 (11%)
Derrick Brown 57 (92%) 3 (11%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 52 (84%) 2 (7%)
Bravvion Roy 47 (76%) 3 (11%)
Rasul Douglas 44 (71%) 9 (32%)
Jermaine Carter 31 (50%) 8 (29%)
Myles Hartsfield 29 (47%) 20 (71%)
Troy Pride Jr. 18 (29%) 1 (4%)
Efe Obada 17 (27%) 2 (7%)
Woodrow Hamilton 11 (18%) 2 (7%)
Marquis Haynes 6 (10%) 1 (4%)
Corn Elder 4 (6%) 20 (71%)
  • Cornerback Donte Jackson played every snap for just the second time this season, finishing with five tackles.
  • Defensive tackle Derrick Brown played a career-high 92 percent of the snaps, tallying his first two career sacks in the process.
  • Despite exiting briefly with a knee injury, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy played a career-high 76 percent of the snaps, making one tackle for loss.
  • Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. left the game with a groin injury, playing just 29 percent of the snaps after starting at cornerback. Rasul Douglas (71 percent) and Myles Hartsfield (47 percent) played the majority of snaps outside corner and nickel, respectively.
Player Special Teams Snaps
Adarius Taylor 20 (71%)
Julian Stanford 20 (71%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver 16 (57%)
Sam Franklin 16 (57%)
Kenny Robinson 15 (54%)
Trenton Cannon 14 (50%)
Joey Slye 9 (32%)
JJ Jansen 8 (29%)
Joseph Charlton 8 (29%)
Michael Schofield 4 (14%)
Tyler Larsen 4 (14%)

