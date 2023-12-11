Snap Counts: Week 14 at New Orleans

Dec 11, 2023 at 06:32 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (15)

NEW ORLEANS — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 14 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Ikem Ekwonu 80 (100%) 3 (12%)
Nash Jensen 80 (100%) 3 (12%)
Taylor Moton 80 (100%) 3 (12%)
Bradley Bozeman 80 (100%)
Bryce Young 80 (100%)
Cade Mays 79 (99%) 3 (12%)
DJ Chark 71 (89%)
Jonathan Mingo 71 (89%)
Adam Thielen 65 (81%)
Chuba Hubbard 62 (78%)
Tommy Tremble 52 (65%) 11 (46%)
Stephen Sullivan 27 (34%) 16 (67%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 26 (32%) 8 (33%)
Miles Sanders 17 (21%)
Raheem Blackshear 4 (5%) 8 (33%)
Ian Thomas 3 (4%) 7 (29%)
Mike Strachan 2 (2%) 5 (21%)
Justin McCray 1 (1%)
  • Tommy Tremble only caught one pass but took the bulk of the work at tight end, with a usage rate higher than normal, even before Ian Thomas left with an ankle injury. When a season leaves the rails as this one has, you want to see guys who care and give full effort, and Tremble is that guy.
  • When you get to this point in the season, you might as well look at some young players, and wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette has shown some utility. He played 26 snaps on offense after playing just 37 in his other 12 games, and never more than the 12 he got last week in Tampa. He's at least a distraction as a receiver in motion but he also converted a first down with a nice end-around run. It's something, at least.
  • If there's a single entry in the Snap Counts 2023 library that sums up the Panthers season, it's starting left guard Justin McCray's one snap against the Saints before he left the game with a calf injury and did not return. He's one of six players to log time at left guard this season, and seven have played right guard, which helps explain a lot of what's happened to Bryce Young.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 52 (100%) 6 (25%)
Jaycee Horn 52 (100%) 1 (4%)
Vonn Bell 52 (100%)
Xavier Woods 52 (100%)
Donte Jackson 51 (98%)
Derrick Brown 50 (96%) 6 (25%)
Brian Burns 44 (85%) 2 (8%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 37 (71%) 7 (29%)
Shy Tuttle 30 (58%) 6 (25%)
LaBryan Ray 27 (52%)
Jeremy Chinn 24 (46%) 20 (83%)
Troy Hill 19 (37%) 5 (21%)
Deion Jones 17 (33%) 1 (4%)
Marquis Haynes 17 (33%)
Nick Thurman 14 (27%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 11 (21%) 19 (79%)
Chris Wormley 11 (21%) 6 (25%)
DJ Johnson 10 (19%) 9 (38%)
Amare Barno 2 (4%) 20 (83%)
  • The first thing you notice is that the defense played just 52 snaps. That tells you right off the bat the work they were doing is good. And it allowed Derrick Brown to play practically every snap of the game, and he's playing them at a high level. He had 10 tackles (again, there were only 52 plays), with a quarterback hit and an interception. He's having the season of a lifetime, and it's not getting much attention outside Charlotte.
  • Not only is Jaycee Horn past the pitch count portion of the season, but he's also looking like himself again. He played all 52, and getting downfield and breaking up the deep ball to Chris Olvae showed a sign of the form you expect of him when he's well. 
  • Jeremy Chinn had a bigger role than last week also, part of which is because of scheme. With him playing more snaps, third outside corner CJ Henderson didn't play any on defense since Troy Hill is the passing-down nickel.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 21 (88%)
Alex Cook 16 (67%)
Tae Davis 15 (62%)
D'Shawn Jamison 8 (33%)
Eddy Piñeiro 6 (25%)
Johnny Hekker 6 (25%)
JJ Jansen 6 (25%)
CJ Henderson 5 (21%)
David Sharpe 3 (12%)
Gabe Jackson 3 (12%)
  • Look at that list of guys playing special teams snaps. Other than Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen, and Eddy Piñeiro, only Sam Franklin Jr. and Henderson went to training camp with the Panthers. Speaks volumes.
  • It's also worth pointing out, and it's not as dramatic as the guard situation, but rookie Alex Cook was the fifth personal protector on the punt team this season. He's the guy who makes the line calls for Hekker. It's not his fault the Saints rusher went unblocked (shooting the gap between Tae Davis and Ian Thomas), but when you have that much turnover in any role, things happen.

Panthers at Saints | Game Action Gallery | December 10, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-70
1 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-72
2 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-77
3 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-76
4 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-75
5 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-71
6 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-69
7 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-081
8 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-102
9 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-103
10 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-099
11 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-097
12 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-101
13 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-095
14 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-096
15 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-098
16 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-091
17 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-094
18 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-106
19 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-104
20 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-122
21 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-121
22 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-120
23 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-118
24 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-119
25 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-117
26 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-108
27 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-116
28 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-105
29 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-115
30 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-078
31 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-086
32 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-089
33 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-083
34 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-079
35 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-090
36 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-084
37 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-088
38 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-085
39 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-087
40 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-134
41 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-123
42 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-141
43 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-140
44 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-128
45 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-142
46 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-124
47 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-126
48 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-137
49 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-125
50 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-138
51 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-129
52 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-139
53 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-136
54 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-132
55 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-131
56 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-130
57 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-145
58 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-142
59 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-143
60 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-146
61 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-149
62 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-154
63 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-156
64 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-150
65 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-150
66 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-183
67 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-186
68 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-182
69 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-164
70 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-174
71 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-178
72 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-175
73 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-173
74 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-154
75 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-177
76 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-156
77 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-157
78 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-151
79 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-181
80 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-166
81 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-169
82 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-191
83 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-225
84 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-224
85 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-221
86 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-219
87 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-217
88 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-214
89 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-215
90 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-203
91 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-216
92 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-199
93 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-205
94 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-195
95 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-202
96 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-209
97 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-204
98 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-193
99 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-197
100 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-212
101 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-208
102 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-235
103 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-237
104 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-234
105 / 105
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Saints

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Punt-turned-touchdown among the "catastrophic mistakes"

A blocked punt, which was later ruled a fumble, was a pivotal moment in the 28-6 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
news

Passing game tries to go deep, can't connect

The Panthers tried going downfield more often Sunday, but managed just 137 yards through the air, their second-lowest output of the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Saints

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Passing game struggles lead to another loss

The Panthers managed just 137 yards in the air in a 28-6 loss at New Orleans Sunday, dropping them to 1-12 on the season.
news

Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out for Saints game

The Panthers are getting safety Vonn Bell and tight end Tommy Tremble back after they missed last week with injuries.
news

Leaning on veterans for offensive line stability

The Panthers have been wracked by injuries at guard, so they're looking to some experienced options to help get them down the stretch of this season.
news

Five things to watch against the Saints: Getting Adam Thielen going

The veteran wideout has been the focus of opposing defenses of late, and he's had a rare quiet stretch as teams are careful about how they defend him.
news

Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
news

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams, Hayden Hurst out

The Panthers will be without the veteran defensive end this week against the Saints, while Hurst remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Shaquill Griffin finding a spot, now that he's found his luggage

His quick-turn travel to Charlotte last week was not without complications, but now the veteran corner is trying to help out however he can for the next five weeks.
Advertising