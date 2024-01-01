Snap Counts: Week 17 at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Jaguars in Week 17 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Bradley Bozeman
|54 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|54 (100%)
|Gabe Jackson
|54 (100%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|54 (100%)
|Taylor Moton
|54 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|53 (98%)
|Adam Thielen
|50 (93%)
|DJ Chark
|45 (83%)
|Tommy Tremble
|38 (70%)
|13 (57%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|38 (70%)
|Nash Jensen
|28 (52%)
|Cade Mays
|26 (48%)
|Miles Sanders
|14 (26%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|12 (22%)
|16 (70%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|12 (22%)
|4 (17%)
|Ian Thomas
|6 (11%)
|7 (30%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|2 (4%)
|10 (43%)
- It's always a bad sign when your offensive linemen play no special teams snaps. That means you didn't kick for points and didn't require their blocking abilities for extra points or field goals. It was the fourth shutout loss in franchise history and the first since 2002.
- The offense played just 54 snaps, which is what happens when you convert 1-of-13 third-down chances. After a 13-play drive to start the game, which ended on downs at the Jaguars 21 because they didn't have a kicker, they had six straight three-and-outs.
- With their inability to run, it cut into the snaps needed for blocking tight end Ian Thomas (6) and rotational running backs Miles Sanders (14) and Raheem Blackshear (2).
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Shaquill Griffin
|63 (100%)
|8 (35%)
|Vonn Bell
|63 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|63 (100%)
|Derrick Brown
|56 (89%)
|5 (22%)
|Brian Burns
|54 (86%)
|5 (22%)
|Donte Jackson
|53 (84%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|52 (83%)
|6 (26%)
|Frankie Luvu
|52 (83%)
|5 (22%)
|Deion Jones
|37 (59%)
|1 (4%)
|AJ Parker
|35 (56%)
|1 (4%)
|Shy Tuttle
|33 (52%)
|6 (26%)
|DeShawn Williams
|31 (49%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|25 (40%)
|23 (100%)
|Nick Thurman
|22 (35%)
|1 (4%)
|LaBryan Ray
|17 (27%)
|6 (26%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|11 (17%)
|23 (100%)
|Marquis Haynes
|11 (17%)
|1 (4%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|10 (16%)
|10 (43%)
|DJ Johnson
|5 (8%)
|8 (35%)
- Shaquill Griffin started at cornerback and played every snap. He's a free agent at the end of the year, and the veteran is auditioning for a future role, here or elsewhere. Donte Jackson, who gets criticized on the internet for missing time with injuries, played 53 of the 63 total snaps because he was getting checked for a concussion. He's missed one game this year and has played 91 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season.
- AJ Parker made his Panthers debut, playing 35 snaps. He was the passing-down nickel replacement for Troy Hill, who was out with a concussion suffered last week.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Jammie Robinson
|23 (100%)
|Sam Franklin
|23 (100%)
|Tae Davis
|17 (74%)
|Alex Cook
|14 (61%)
|Johnny Hekker
|6 (26%)
|JJ Jansen
|6 (26%)
|Eku Leota
|5 (22%)
- Credit to the four dudes who played every special teams snap of the game, which is hard because those include some very different tasks. But Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin Jr., and Jammie Robinson did just that.
- Again, it's always tough when the kicker is active and doesn't play a snap, but when Eddy Piñeiro came up tight in pregame warmups, they were forced to improvise.
- Happy New Year to the diehards who read every word of the Snap Counts in a season like this one.
