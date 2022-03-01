Social media reacts to Panthers hiring of Anish Shroff

View photos of Anish Shroff in the radio booth and on the field as he takes the reigns as the new play-by-play announcer of the Carolina Panthers.
Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly
The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
NFL changes postseason overtime rules
The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft
The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers
The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
Team-building becoming more complicated than ever
In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place
After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris
The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions
The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin
The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition
Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract
The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.