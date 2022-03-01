Social media reacts to Panthers hiring of Anish Shroff

Mar 01, 2022 at 10:59 AM

Behind the Scenes with Anish Shroff at Bank of America Stadium

View photos of Anish Shroff in the radio booth and on the field as he takes the reigns as the new play-by-play announcer of the Carolina Panthers.

anish_gallery_thumb
1 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0150
2 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9773
3 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0056
4 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0079
5 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0083
6 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
7 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
8 / 30
1D3_0142
9 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0160
10 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_0198
11 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9744
12 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9750
13 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9759
14 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9768
15 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9797
16 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9810
17 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9818
18 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9835
19 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9860
20 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9865
21 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9876
22 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_9901
23 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9606
24 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9615
25 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9627
26 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9636
27 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_9651
28 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Anish Shroff
29 / 30
DX3_9716
30 / 30
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising