Stats and Superlatives: Panthers against the Cowboys at home

Nov 19, 2023 at 06:00 PM
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen finished the game with eight receptions for 74 yards. As of the early window games, his 76 catches are the third-most in the league trailing only Keenan Allen (83) and Tyreek Hill (79).
  • Thielen is now one of six players to have at least five games with eight or more receptions this season. Thielen has now recorded five-plus receptions in nine-straight games, tying for the second-longest such streak of his career (last: Weeks 1-12, 2017 season).
  • With 57 yards in today's game, running back Chuba Hubbard has recorded 1,429 rushing yards as a Panther, passing Nick Goings (1,470) for 10th most in franchise history.
  • After compiling six tackles, defensive tackle Derrick Brown 197 career tackles has now tied Mario Addison for seventh place in franchise history for most tackles by a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker moved into a tie with Kevin Huber for 12th-most punts inside the 20-yard-line in NFL history with 346.
  • Tight end Tommy Tremble hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young to cap of a 17-play, 8:58 drive in the third quarter. It was the Panthers' longest touchdown drive by play count since a 17-play touchdown drive against the Oakland Raiders on September 13, 2020. The Panthers also tallied three fourth-down conversions on the drive, which are the most in a single drive in team history.
  • It was also Tremble's third touchdown reception of the year, matching a career high from 2022.
  • Cornerback Troy Hill tallied eight tackles, three passes defensed and one tackle for loss. His three passes defensed tie for the most in a single game of his career. It is also the first game of his career recording at least eight tackles, three passes defensed and one tackle for loss.
  • The Carolina Panthers defense notched a season-high eight passes defended. This is the most passes defensed since recording eight against Washington on Dec. 27, 2020.
  • After making a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter, kicker Eddy Piñeiro has now made 27-consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers vs Cowboys| Game Action Gallery| November 19, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

