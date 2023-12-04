Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Buccaneers

PLAYER STATS
- In the second quarter, safety Xavier Woods hauled in an interception from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. It was the ninth of his career and first since Week 16 of the 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams.
- In the third quarter, running back Chuba Hubbard scored on a 1-yard rush to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead. Hubbard has now recorded a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. It is the second time in his career he has recorded a touchdown in back-to-back games.
- In the fourth quarter, Hubbard recorded his second 1-yard touchdown rush of the game, marking his first-career multi-touchdown game.
- Hubbard finished the game with 104 rushing yards on 25 carries (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns. It was his third-career 100-yard rushing game and his first since Week 16 of the 2022 season against the Detroit Lions. He also recorded a single-game career-high in rushing attempts. This was only the second time this season the Buccaneers have allowed a 100-yard rusher, and the first since Week 3 against the Eagles.
- Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo set single-game career-highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (69).
- Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. tallied single-game career-highs in total tackles (seven) and solo tackles (five)
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.