Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Saints

PLAYER STATS
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown recorded an interception from Saints QB Derek Carr with 18 seconds remaining in the first half. The interception was the second of his career and first since Week 3 of the 2022 season against the New Orleans Saints.
- Brown finished the game with 10 tackles (five solo), one interception, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit. Brown has recorded a single-season career high 74 tackles. Brown has also recorded 12 quarterback hits this season, tying his career high (2020, 2022).
- Brown now has 216 career tackles and is tied with Kris Jenkins for fifth-all time in Panthers history for a defensive lineman.
- Brown became the third defensive lineman in NFL history to record 10-plus tackles, one interception and one pass defensed in a single game, joining Mathias Kiwanuka in 2011 and Michael Bankston in 1995.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 87 yards on 23 carries (3.8 avg.). He has tallied a career-high 644 rushing yards this season.
- Wideout Adam Thielen finished the day with 74 receiving yards on five receptions. He is now the fifth undrafted player in the common-draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards (7,509).
- Thielen (619) also passed Danny Amendola (617) for fourth-most receptions by an undrafted player in the common-draft era.
- With two field goals today, kicker Eddy Piñeiro tied Joey Slye for third all-time in Panthers history with 54 field goals. They both accomplished this feat in their first 30 games with the team.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.