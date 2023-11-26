Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Titans

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:10 PM
PLAYER STATS

  • With five tackles today, defensive tackle Derrick Brown now has 202 career tackles and has passed Mario Addison (197) and Greg Hardy (198) for sixth-most tackles by a defensive lineman in franchise history. He finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker passed Kevin Huber for 12th-most punts inside the 20-yard-line in NFL history with 348.
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter, his fourth 50+ yard field goal of the season. He is now nine-for-11 in his career in field goals 50 yards or longer.
  • Offensive lineman Nash Jensen played snaps on the offensive line for the first time in his career, appearing at left guard.
  • Cornerback David Long Jr. posted seven tackles, setting a single-game career-high.

Panthers vs Titans| Game Action Gallery| November 26, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

Related Content

news

Panthers forced to become aggressive on fourth downs

They're going for it more often out of necessity, but they're having some success with it at times.
news

Defense looking for turnovers, to help turn a tough situation

The Panthers played solid defense at Tennessee, but they have to be more than solid to help the team survive the current offensive issues.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

The Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision at Tennessee, and saw even more players leave with injuries during the game.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Titans

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. and Raheem Blackshear down

With Laviska Shenault healthy again, he'll likely have a bigger role on offense, and can resume returning kicks. 
news

Five things to watch against Titans: Lights, camera, Jackson 

The Panthers need their veteran cornerback to step up this week, as the lone regular left standing at his position. Plus more on the matchup at Tennessee.
news

Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
news

Run game hoping to provide a spark on offense

The Panthers ran well in the first half last week, and got more from Miles Sanders than they had in some time, offering them something different on offense.
news

Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

Cornerback CJ Henderson remains in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice, another positive step in his recovery.
news

Yetur Gross-Matos designated to return from injured reserve

The veteran outside linebacker returns to practice Thursday after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury.
