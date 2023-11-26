Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Titans

PLAYER STATS
- With five tackles today, defensive tackle Derrick Brown now has 202 career tackles and has passed Mario Addison (197) and Greg Hardy (198) for sixth-most tackles by a defensive lineman in franchise history. He finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
- Punter Johnny Hekker passed Kevin Huber for 12th-most punts inside the 20-yard-line in NFL history with 348.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter, his fourth 50+ yard field goal of the season. He is now nine-for-11 in his career in field goals 50 yards or longer.
- Offensive lineman Nash Jensen played snaps on the offensive line for the first time in his career, appearing at left guard.
- Cornerback David Long Jr. posted seven tackles, setting a single-game career-high.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.