Stats and Superlatives: Panthers close out preseason with loss to Lions

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers closed out the game with a preseason-high seven passes defended.
- The team recorded eight first downs in the first quarter, the most first downs earned in any quarter this preseason.
PLAYER STATS
- Quarterback Bryce Young tallied his first career touchdown on a 16-yard connection with wide receiver Adam Thielen. Young finished his night completing 7-of-12 passes (58.3 percent) for 73 yards and a touchdown. Young also added two first downs on the ground, rushing three times for 21 yards.
- Young finished the preseason going 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) for 129 yards and one touchdown.
- Thielen caught four passes for 48 yards (12.0 average), including his first touchdown as a Panther.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro notched his first field goal of the season after converting a 41-yard attempt.
- Linebacker Chandler Wooten notched a sack in the third quarter against Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez. Linebacker Ace Eley also recorded a sack in the fourth quarter against Martinez.
- Running back Spencer Brown recorded his first career touchdown on a 4-yard carry in the third quarter. Brown led the team in the ground game after totaling 51 yards on 13 attempts (3.9 average).
- Punter Johnny Hekker recorded six punts for 295 yards, averaging 49.2 yards per punt. He also added three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, with his longest punt going 60 yards. Hekker has recorded a punt of 60 or more yards in all three games this preseason.
- Wide receiver Gary Jennings led the team with 52 receiving yards on four catches, including a 20-yard reception.
