Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop road matchup at Detroit

PLAYER STATS
- With his sack on Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter, outside linebacker Brian Burns surpassed Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth-most sacks by a Panther in franchise history with 42.
- Totaling six tackles, defensive tackle Derrick Brown (171) surpassed Brentson Buckner (170) for ninth all-time in Panther history for defensive linemen in tackles.
- With seven carries in today's game, Miles Sanders became the third running back from the 2019 Draft Class to reach 800 career rushes, joining Lions running David Montgomery and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. His 3,898 rushing yards also rank third among his draft class.
- Since 2019, Sanders ranks 10th among running backs with 800 carries and ranks 9th with 3,898 yards.
- Tight end Tommy Tremble hauled in a 1-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Bryce Young early in the second quarter. Tremble's touchdown was the fifth of his career and first since the 2022 season, when in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he caught a 17-yard touchdown.
- Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. recorded a touchdown against his former team in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard pass from Young.
- Cornerback CJ Henderson recorded his first career sack in the third quarter when he sacked Goff for eight yards. Henderson finished the day with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. His two tackles for loss also marked a career high in a single game.
- Safety Sam Franklin Jr. set career highs with eight tackles, including seven solo stops.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen recorded 11 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown, coming off a 1-yard touchdown pass from Young.
TEAM STATS
- The Panthers' 24 points are the second-most they've scored in a game this season.
- The Panthers' 342 total yards are the second-most they've put up this season.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.