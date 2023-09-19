Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at home to New Orleans

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:45 AM
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers' defense tallied four sacks in back-to-back games. This is the second time in team history that the team has recorded four sacks in consecutive games (Week 1-3 in the 2021 season).

PLAYER STATS

  • Safety Vonn Bell tallied his first interception as a Carolina Panther, picking off Saints quarterback Derek Carr late in the second quarter. It's Bell's seventh career interception and first against the team that drafted him in 2016.
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro converted two field goals of 50 yards or more (52, 54 [tie-career high]). He tied the team record for most 50-yard field goals in a game (two).
  • Piñeiro's streak of 23 consecutive made field goals are the second-longest streak in franchise history behind Graham Gano's 28 consecutive makes from 2017-18.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu recorded nine tackles, including three tackles for loss, two quarterbacks, and two sacks. Monday was Luvu's second career multi-sack game and first since Week 10 of the 2022 season against the Falcons.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen caught his first touchdown as a Panther on a 3-yard reception from Bryce Young﻿. Thielen added a 2-point conversion following the fourth-quarter touchdown to score 8 points on the driive.

