Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Vikings at home

Oct 01, 2023 at 06:20 PM
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers' defense combined for two interceptions against Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.
  • The Panthers held the Vikings to a 1-of-8 (13 percent) conversion rate on third down.
  • The Panthers ran 68 offensive plays compared to Minnesota's 44.

PLAYER STATS

  • Safety ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Franklin's interception was the first of his career. It was also the first pick-six for the Panthers since cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ in Week 6 of the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Rams.
  • Franklin's 99-yard return for a touchdown is the longest interception returned for a touchdown in franchise history, breaking Tim McKyer's previous record of 96 yards set in Week 10 of the 1995 season against the San Francisco 49ers.
  • The return of 99 yards is also the longest interception return in the NFL this season and the longest since Week 2 of the 2022 season when Kansas City Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson returned a 99-yard interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • With Franklin's pick six, the Panthers have recorded three straight games with a defensive/special teams touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
  • The Panthers have now recorded an interception in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 8-10 in 2021.
  • The Panthers' 130 interception return yards set a franchise single-game record and is the most in the NFL since Week 9 of 2021 when the Cleveland Browns recorded 130 interception yards against Cincinnati.
  • As time expired in the first half, kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿ split the uprights with a career-long 56-yard field goal to put the Panthers up 13-7. It was the longest by a Panthers kicker since Zane Gonzalez's 57-yard field goal in Week 8 of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Outside linebacker ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ recorded a sack in the third quarter. Gross-Matos now has at least half a sack in each of his last three games, the longest such streak of his career.
  • Wide receiver ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ recorded a career-high nine receptions on the day, eclipsing his previous career high (five) set last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ finished with 76 yards on seven receptions, marking his second consecutive game with at least 75 receiving yards for the first time since Weeks 6 and 8 of the 2021 season (bye Week 7).
  • Quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ finished the game 25-for-32 for 204 yards. His 78.1 completion percentage is the highest by a Panthers quarterback since Teddy Bridgewater went 22-for-28 (78.6 percent) against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the 2020 season.
  • Safety ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ had six tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hit against the Vikings.

RECORDS

  • Sam Franklin Jr. – Longest Interception Return: Set team record for the longest interception return, picking off a pass by quarterback Kirk Cousins and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown versus Minnesota (10/1/23)…Bettered the previous record of 97 yards by Julius Peppers at Denver (10/10/04).
  • Sam Franklin Jr. – Interception Return Yards, Game: Totaled 99 interception return yards versus Minnesota (10/1/23)…Marked the second most interception return yards in team history…Team record is 101 interception return yards by Chris Gamble at Tampa Bay (11/6/05).
  • Eddy Piñeiro – Longest Field Goal: Kicked a 56-yard field goal versus Minnesota (10/1/23)…Equaled the third-longest field goal in team history, previously accomplished by John Kasay versus Green Bay (9/27/98) and Joey Slye versus Detroit (11/22/20)…Team record is 63 yards by Graham Gano versus the New York Giants (10/7/18) followed by a 57-yarder by Zane Gonzalez at Atlanta (10/31/21).
  • Bryce Young – Consecutive Completions: Set team record with 18 consecutive completions versus Minnesota (10/1/23)…Bettered the previous record of 16 consecutive completions by Cam Newtonat Detroit – last 2 passes (11/18/18) and versus Seattle – first 14 passes (11/25/18).

Related Content

news

Notebook: Offensive line frustrated with lack of identity

They allowed a season-high five sacks, all in the second half, after committing seven false starts a week ago. Plus, more on injuries, and a player on the rise.
news

For the defense, and team leaders, a hard one to explain

The Panthers did most of what could be expected of them against Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, but were left to explain another loss during an 0-4 start.
news

Panthers' offensive troubles greater than one person, or position

Carolina learned in its 21-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday that it's going to take much more than just one or two fixes to get back on track from an 0-4 start. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers stay winless, fall 21-13 to Vikings

The offense couldn't support a defensive effort which led to 10 of the points, as they struggled to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Vikings

Follow the game with live updates from Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Record-breaker: Sam Franklin's 99-yard pick-six

The backup safety atoned for a pass-interference call by getting the Panthers on the board first in dramatic fashion.
news

Inactives: Xavier Woods out, but Frankie Luvu is active

The Panthers are also without rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who did not practice fully this week while he was in the concussion protocol.
news

Panthers, Atrium Health to honor breast cancer patients and survivors on Sunday

 Local breast cancer survivors will serve as honorary captains for the game. 
news

Carolina Panthers Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Sunday's Game  for NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative

The Carolina Panthers are kicking off breast cancer awareness month this October with a variety of activities leading up to and during Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
news

For Tutan Reyes, Crucial Catch is more than a slogan

The former Panthers offensive lineman is in remission now after a battle with lymphoma, and he opened up about the importance of regular checkups and testing.
news

Five things to watch vs. Minnesota: Eyes on the offense

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Vikings in Week 4. 
