Takeaways from Teddy Bridgewater's introductory (video) press conference

Returning to form

Not too long ago, Bridgewater earned Rookie of the Year honors during his debut season with the Vikings in 2014. But ever since a devastating knee injury sidelined him before the 2016 season, Bridgewater hasn't had the chance to prove himself again as a full-time starter. That opportunity appears to be coming in Carolina.

"I'm extremely confident. I actually feel like I am better than what I was a couple years ago," Bridgewater said. "I've been able to learn and grow from all the adversity that I've gone through and all the experiences with the different teams I've been a part of."

Part of that adversity was recovering from an injury that led some people to question whether Bridgewater may ever play football again.

"I take pride in proving people wrong," he said. "They told me I wouldn't play football ever again. They told it would take 18 months to come back from my injury, and I came back faster. They told me I wouldn't win last year (in New Orleans), and we won five games.