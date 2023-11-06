Tarik Cohen's comeback hits a hurdle

Nov 06, 2023 at 11:34 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Tarik Cohen
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Tarik Cohen's attempted comeback will take a bit longer.

The Panthers put the veteran running back on practice squad injured reserve Monday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said last week that the 28-year-old Cohen had a hamstring issue, which was a "setback" in his attempts to return.

He last played in the league in 2020, when he was one of the top return men and a versatile offensive threat. But a series of injuries have kept him sidelined since then.

He signed with the Panthers practice squad in September, showing flashes of his former self in his workout and on the practice field.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2017 out of North Carolina A&T, Cohen became an All-Pro selection in 2018. That year, he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns, 71 catches for 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and led the league with 411 punt return yards.

To fill his spot on the practice squad, they brought back running back Spencer Brown.

