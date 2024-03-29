Tez Walker's dream of the NFL was a long time coming, but worth the wait

Walker was in 10th grade the first time someone breathed life to his dreams. At practice for the West Charlotte Lions football team, Walker—affectionally known as Tez—caught what was intended to be a simple slant. As soon as the ball was in his hands, Walker turned on the speed by which he'd become known and cruised to the end zone.

Lions assistant coach and former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Sean Gilbert turned to Harris and told him without hesitation, "Coach, that's an NFL player."

Gilbert was so certain of what Walker could become, that Harris pulled Walker aside and asked him, what do you want to do with your future?

"He was like 'Coach, I'm going to the NFL,'" Harris recalled this week.

Walker was somewhat undersized at the time, but with years ahead of him to grow for college ball, and eventually, the league. He was a basketball player in high school as well, a shooting guard that had potential on the college level. It wasn't what he wanted to do though.

"(Football) was my first love. Ever since I saw it on TV at four years old, you see people running from other people, as a kid you're like of course I want to do that," Walker shared at the Senior Bowl. "Ever since then, that's all I've wanted to do, go play in the NFL. That's always been my dream, that's my why to playing football. Get to the NFL."

Harris saw the conviction, and most importantly, work ethic, to make it happen.

"I just told him, I said, 'If this is your plan, no one should be able to question whether you're trying to go to the NFL or not with your work ethic,'" Harris shared. "And I never questioned that the NFL was going to be his future."

For the next two years, Walker worked, taking every morsel of coaching Harris and his staff would give. He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, and had several offers, committing to play at East Tennessee State. But the spring before Walker was set to graduate and enroll in college, he tore his ACL.

Everything came to a halt, and not for the last time. Walker was forced to wait a year to enter college, instead staying in Charlotte to rehab.

Each morning, Walker woke up at 5 a.m. and took an hour-long bus ride to the other side of town, where he was expected to be for work by 7 a.m., at the Randolph Road Bojangles. It would have been so easy to give it up and not worry about the excruciating rehab that lay in front of him for a dream that might not even come true.

Instead, Walker used the hour to imagine life on the other side.

"A lot of time, I'd use the bus rides to process my thoughts, my next move," Walker recalled Thursday, after performing for scouts and coaches from the majority of NFL teams. Sometimes he would watch college or NFL games from the night before or prepare his schedule for rehab. Most of the time though, he let that hour be a safe place for his mind to wander, thinking on "where I'm going to get to, where I'm at, where I'm going to be in a few years."

After work, Walker would stay in East Charlotte to rehab with a trainer, then continue on his own to work out in Midtown, before heading home to West Charlotte. He wouldn't get home until after 9 p.m. (often working out once he got home), then he'd do it all again the next day.