The Panthers select a versatile defensive back, Chau Smith-Wade, at No. 157 overall 

CHARLOTTE—The Carolina Panthers selected Chau Smith-Wade, corner from Washington State, with the 157th pick overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick is a result of a trade with the New York Jets on Friday.

Smith-Wade played four years at Washington State, really coming on in his final two years. His junior year, he started all 13 games and was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 after leading the Cougars with eight pass break-up's and tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles.

His senior season was shortened due to injury. In the first seven games, which he did play, Smith-Wade had 36 tackles, two for loss, and six pass break-ups. While he played outside corner in college, the Denver native says coaches and scouts around the league have expressed the belief he'd be best served at nickel in the NFL.

"I suppose I am small at corner, you know, given the height range there, but if I go in the league playing predominantly nickel, I'm the right size," said Smith-Wade, who is 5'10", 185 pounds, Saturday afternoon, before expanding on why he feels he could thrive there. "The talents that I do have from an a athletic standpoint, my quickness, my will to improve and able to see different patterns and route concepts."

The Panthers were hoping to add some corner depth in the draft, after putting attention to other positions in free agency, and trading Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers (as part of the Diontae Johnson trade). Smith-Wade's rookie season will primarily be spent as a reserve behind Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson and Troy Hill (who is set to play nickel).

Even though Smith-Wade hasn't played nickel competatively yet, the idea of being closer to the ball is one he's looking forward to.

"At nickel you're never cold, you're either in the run fit, you're in the box or you're guarding those quick guys in the slot, so you're never cold at nickel," he said.