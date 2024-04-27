 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers select a versatile defensive back, Chau Smith-Wade, at No. 157 overall 

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:07 PM
Kassidy Hill
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

CHARLOTTE—The Carolina Panthers selected Chau Smith-Wade, corner from Washington State, with the 157th pick overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick is a result of a trade with the New York Jets on Friday.

Smith-Wade played four years at Washington State, really coming on in his final two years. His junior year, he started all 13 games and was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 after leading the Cougars with eight pass break-up's and tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles.

His senior season was shortened due to injury. In the first seven games, which he did play, Smith-Wade had 36 tackles, two for loss, and six pass break-ups. While he played outside corner in college, the Denver native says coaches and scouts around the league have expressed the belief he'd be best served at nickel in the NFL.

"I suppose I am small at corner, you know, given the height range there, but if I go in the league playing predominantly nickel, I'm the right size," said Smith-Wade, who is 5'10", 185 pounds, Saturday afternoon, before expanding on why he feels he could thrive there. "The talents that I do have from an a athletic standpoint, my quickness, my will to improve and able to see different patterns and route concepts."

The Panthers were hoping to add some corner depth in the draft, after putting attention to other positions in free agency, and trading Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers (as part of the Diontae Johnson trade). Smith-Wade's rookie season will primarily be spent as a reserve behind Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson and Troy Hill (who is set to play nickel).

Even though Smith-Wade hasn't played nickel competatively yet, the idea of being closer to the ball is one he's looking forward to.

"At nickel you're never cold, you're either in the run fit, you're in the box or you're guarding those quick guys in the slot, so you're never cold at nickel," he said.

"I really love that about nickel and the defensive back variety pack, out of the corners and safety, just being that nickel, you're closer to the ball."

Best of Chau Smith-Wade during his college years

View photos of Washington St. cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2024 draft.

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
1 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade is called for pass interfrerence on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
2 / 16

Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade is called for pass interfrerence on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona running back Rayshon Luke (21) carries the ball on the way to a touchdown, as Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.
3 / 16

Arizona running back Rayshon Luke (21) carries the ball on the way to a touchdown, as Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade tackles Oregon State's Tyjon Lindsay during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 24-10.
4 / 16

Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade tackles Oregon State's Tyjon Lindsay during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 24-10.

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
5 / 16

Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Markus Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
6 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive lineman Nusi Malani (15) and defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) speak during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.
7 / 16

Washington State defensive lineman Nusi Malani (15) and defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) speak during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
8 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade (6) is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Keontez Lewis (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State won 17-14.
9 / 16

Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade (6) is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Wisconsin's Keontez Lewis (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State won 17-14.

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
10 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
11 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) tackles Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
12 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) tackles Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrates their win over Arizona State with teammates De'Zhaun Stribling (88) and Simon Samarzich (34) at the end of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
13 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrates their win over Arizona State with teammates De'Zhaun Stribling (88) and Simon Samarzich (34) at the end of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
14 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrates his interception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
15 / 16

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) celebrates his interception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
UCLA wide receiver Keegan Jones, top, hurdles Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade, bottom, as linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.
16 / 16

UCLA wide receiver Keegan Jones, top, hurdles Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade, bottom, as linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
