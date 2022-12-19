Third down defense "horrendous," allows 21-play drive in loss

The Steelers totaled 325 yards, including 156 on the ground. Johnson put up 100 all-purpose yards, including 98 on 10 receptions. He caught the ball every time Trubisky targeted him.

Interim coach Steve Wilks had pointed words regarding the Panthers' third-down defense and third-down offense, which went 4-of-11 (36.4 percent) and converted three of those on the same first-half touchdown drive.

"Third down was horrendous, to say the least, on both sides," Wilks said. "Not good enough in regards to affecting time of possession."

The possession discrepancy was blatantly obvious; Pittsburgh had the ball for 36:11 compared to Carolina's 23:49, with the long second-half drive contributing a load to that.

Wilks said he plans to compile every third-down conversion from that drive to show the defense as they move forward in a short week before Saturday's game against Detroit.

"We have to hit the reset button. Don't allow it to get in the way," Wilks said. "We have been down this road before. There was a setback against Cincinnati. We came back the next week and played a great game against Atlanta.