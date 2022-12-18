Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers can't get stops on third down

Dec 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers were held to 21 rushing yards, their fewest in a game since Week 1 of 2012 against Tampa Bay (10). Carolina has averaged 40.3 rushing yards in its three losses since Week 9, while averaging 213.3 in its three wins.
  • Pittsburgh converted 12 of its 16 third down attempts, tied for the most third down conversions allowed by Carolina in a game (last time was against New Orleans in 2020).
  • The Panthers went 4-of-11 on third down and 1-of-3 in the red zone.
  • The Steelers ran for 156 yards on the way to 325 total yards. The Panthers netted just 209 total yards.
  • The Steelers went 21 plays and nearly 12 minutes on a touchdown drive at the start of the third quarter. It was Carolina's most plays allowed on a TD drive in franchise history.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • DJ Moore had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. It was his fifth receiving touchdown of the season, a new career high.
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. had a 40-yard catch as part of a 51-yard performance. Since Week 8, Marshall's 21.0 yards per catch lead all qualified receivers in the NFL.
  • Derrick Brown totaled five tackles to bring him to 56 on the season. He passed Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most stops by a Panthers' defensive tackle in a season.
  • Shaq Thompson had 12 tackles, and now has 110 in 2022. It's his fourth-straight season with at least 100 tackles, trailing only Luke Kuechly (eight straight) and Thomas Davis (five straight) for the most in franchise history.
  • Frankie Luvu had a sack and tackle for loss among his eight tackles. Since Week 10, he's the only player in the NFL with at least 5.0 sacks and 40-plus tackles.
  • Jeremy Chinn had a career-high 14 tackles.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Steelers

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

