Stats and Superlatives: Panthers can't get stops on third down

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers were held to 21 rushing yards, their fewest in a game since Week 1 of 2012 against Tampa Bay (10). Carolina has averaged 40.3 rushing yards in its three losses since Week 9, while averaging 213.3 in its three wins.
- Pittsburgh converted 12 of its 16 third down attempts, tied for the most third down conversions allowed by Carolina in a game (last time was against New Orleans in 2020).
- The Panthers went 4-of-11 on third down and 1-of-3 in the red zone.
- The Steelers ran for 156 yards on the way to 325 total yards. The Panthers netted just 209 total yards.
- The Steelers went 21 plays and nearly 12 minutes on a touchdown drive at the start of the third quarter. It was Carolina's most plays allowed on a TD drive in franchise history.
PLAYER STATS
- DJ Moore had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. It was his fifth receiving touchdown of the season, a new career high.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. had a 40-yard catch as part of a 51-yard performance. Since Week 8, Marshall's 21.0 yards per catch lead all qualified receivers in the NFL.
- Derrick Brown totaled five tackles to bring him to 56 on the season. He passed Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most stops by a Panthers' defensive tackle in a season.
- Shaq Thompson had 12 tackles, and now has 110 in 2022. It's his fourth-straight season with at least 100 tackles, trailing only Luke Kuechly (eight straight) and Thomas Davis (five straight) for the most in franchise history.
- Frankie Luvu had a sack and tackle for loss among his eight tackles. Since Week 10, he's the only player in the NFL with at least 5.0 sacks and 40-plus tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn had a career-high 14 tackles.
View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.