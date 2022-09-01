Thursday Press Conferences, 9/1

Sep 01, 2022 at 03:02 PM

news

Eddy Piñeiro excited for new opportunity in Carolina

The Panthers' new kicker is grateful to be reunited with his former coach, as he works to acclimate to the team quickly.

news

Notebook: Cornerback depth gives Panthers options

Coordinator Phil Snow loves the way he can scheme, thanks to having Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and CJ Henderson.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

news

Laviska Shenault hoping to provide a charge

The recently acquired wide receiver could add a more physical presence at his position, but they think he can do a number of things.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield adds clarity to story

The Panthers' quarterback shared his perspective on alleged comments that went viral, but said he's not focusing on the revenge narrative that's easy to create.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

Darin Gantt takes a position-by-position look at the Panthers roster after Tuesday's cuts.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

