TJ Carrie signed to active roster

Dec 06, 2022 at 03:53 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
TJ Carrie

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their open roster spot, and added some depth to the secondary Tuesday.

The team signed practice squad cornerback T.J. Carrie to the 53-man roster.

The veteran defensive back had been elevated from the practice squad for the previous two games and offers some help on special teams and an experienced hand on defense.

The 32-year-old Carrie had a background with interim coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb from Cleveland and has shown the ability to make plays during his short time here.

He created a turnover in the fourth quarter last week, stripping a kickoff away from Broncos returner Jalen Virgil, setting up a field goal in their win before the bye.

