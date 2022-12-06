TJ Carrie signed to active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their open roster spot, and added some depth to the secondary Tuesday.

The team signed practice squad cornerback T.J. Carrie to the 53-man roster.

The veteran defensive back had been elevated from the practice squad for the previous two games and offers some help on special teams and an experienced hand on defense.

The 32-year-old Carrie had a background with interim coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb from Cleveland and has shown the ability to make plays during his short time here.