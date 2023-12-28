Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

His success doesn't surprise teammates like fellow tight end Ian Thomas or his interim Panthers head coach Chris Tabor, who has coached him on Carolina's special teams units.

"I think it's something he's always been able to do, and it's just now showing on Sundays," Thomas said of Tremble. "Everybody is excited because he gets to showcase his talent. But it wasn't surprising for us.

"Hopefully, we keep it going the next two weeks."

Tremble had two receptions for 32 yards the previous week in the 9-7 home win over the Atlanta Falcons. That included a 19-yard first down catch that moved Carolina from its own 6 to the 25 on the second play of the game-winning 17-play, 90-yard drive.

"I think he's really grown," Tabor said of Tremble. "I said that in a special teams meeting about six weeks ago because you just saw things even before all the catches (he's had recently). You were seeing things in our area, and in the offense that he was doing, that showed he was growing.