Panthers select CB Troy Pride Jr. in fourth round

The Panthers have selected cornerback Troy Pride, Jr. out of Notre Dame with the 113th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pride grew up in Greer, S.C. and played 45 games for the Fighting Irish. He recorded four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in his four seasons, with one of those picks and six pass breakups coming during his senior year.

While there were some projections Pride could have been selected earlier in the draft, the young corner is focusing on the positive.

"It's God's plan — I'm never in control of those kinds of things — so I'm OK with that," Pride said Saturday. "I didn't drop, I fell into the right place."

That's the NFC South, which has talented quarterbacks and wide receivers on all of Carolina's division rivals.

"I'm already setting myself up for that," Pride said. "I've always been working for the best and to have the best in our division — Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and all those guys, Matt Ryan — it's going to be wonderful. You relish those opportunities, you relish that moment to compete against the best because, shoot, the cream's gonna rise to the top."

Pride's 4.4-second 40-yard dash ranked fifth among secondary players at the NFL Combine, and Pride was also a sprinter on the ND track team.