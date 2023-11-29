Trying to keep Bryce Young "loose" after coaching change

"It's just lean on everyone in the locker room, the people that are here," Young said. "These are tough and trying times; these are hard times. But ultimately, we play for each other in that locker room. Just working with everyone every day. I have a tremendous amount of respect for all my teammates, all the people that are here, and we have to rely on each other, we have to lean on each other, and we don't want to let each other down. Now, we want to push each other."

As soon as Tabor took over, he admitted he was going to get into much detail about game-planning. And frankly, that has to make it tougher on the Bucs since the offense they're preparing would ostensibly be anything other than what it was the last month and a half (the Panthers haven't scored more than 15 points in a game since the bye). And while Young said there are likely some "little tweaks," the personnel is the same, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and senior assistant Jim Caldwell have been here the whole time.

"With the changes of leadership, change in roles, of course, things are going to look a little different," Young said. "But, you know, I believe in everyone here. And we had to practice. So, time will tell as far as what the results are.