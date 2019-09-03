How undrafted rookie Jordan Kunaszyk earned his way onto the 53-man roster

Take what Kuechly said on "All or Nothing," for example.

"If I can make two or three tackles based on what I've watched," Kuechly said of his intense film prep, "you never know how that can affect things. ... With all the stuff I write down I'll probably see certain things, and if you make a couple plays because of that I think it all ends up being worth it."

Now take what Kunaszyk told the San Francisco Chronicle before the 2019 NFL Draft. The similarity is striking.

"What can I do to make myself a better football player? I can watch more film. I can get an extra edge," Kunaszyk said. "Even if I can make just one extra play that impacts the team and helps us win, then it was worth it."

So you can see why Kuechly and the Panthers like this guy.

"Gosh, there are so many things about Jordan," general manager Marty Hurney said Monday when asked why the undrafted rookie made the 53-man roster. "He had a terrific preseason and training camp. He made plays. He's a guy who studies all the time. He's just going to get better and better.