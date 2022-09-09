Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Brandon Smith questionable for Browns game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a name to the injury report Friday, but all of the other players on the list were full participants in practice.

Rookie linebacker Brandon Smith was added to the report with a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

He's a backup to four veteran linebackers, and could play a role on special teams this year.

Otherwise, the news was all good, as running back Christian McCaffrey (shin), tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci (hip), and kicker Eddy Piñeiro (left hip) all practiced fully. They did not receive injury designations for the game, so they're good to go.